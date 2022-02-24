Sun is shining on Worcester Red Sox coaching staff in Fort Myers

It was 82 degrees and sunny when WooSox manager Chad Tracy arrived in Fort Myers two weeks ago. It’s been perfect weather for baseball.

It didn’t take long for Tracy, 36, to immerse himself into his new organization. The Red Sox hired him in December to lead the Triple-A team, and it’s already evident that he’s 100 percent committed to his new role.

Normally, JetBlue Park is already buzzing with Red Sox players, but due to MLB’s lockout and labor stalemate with the players’ association, only minor league players are allowed at camp.

“It’s been great,” Tracy said in a phone interview, of his first couple of weeks with the organization. “Obviously there’s a lot going on (with the lockout), so it’s created a lighter crowd (of players). Selfishly, for somebody like myself who is getting into a new organization, it’s made it fairly easy for me to come in with a pretty small crowd to start out.”

The on-field staffs arrived before many of the players, so it also was a good chance for Tracy to meet his co-workers face to face for the first time.

“It’s made the transition fairly easy,” he said. “The coaches have been amazing to us new guys.”

Tracy, WooSox hitting coaches Rich Gedman and Mike Montville, along with pitching coach Paul Abbott, and bench coach Jose Flores have quickly meshed as a staff in Fort Myers.

Last month the WooSox staff held a virtual introduction with fans and season ticket-holders, and it was evident during that Zoom call that the manager and coaches already had built some chemistry. Now that they’ve been working together in Fort Myers, Tracy his pleased with how well they all get along.

“It’s been fantastic,” he said. “It was the biggest thing I was looking forward to. We’ve spoken mostly through phone calls and text messages, but nothing compares to a face-to-face conversation, or sitting down and having breakfast. We’re interacting on a daily basis, and that’s when you get to know each other really well. It’s been great to know them on a more personal level.”

During normal spring training, the big-league camp will work out in the morning, then the minor league players go in the afternoon. Since the major leaguers are not in camp, the minor league players arrive early, have breakfast and hit the fields for the morning workouts.

Even though March 6 is the official start for minor league pitchers and catchers, many of the players already have participated in live batting practice sessions, along with infield, outfield and base-running drills. In that aspect, it’s been normal so far.

“There’s been a nice mix of younger guys who are going into their first full season, to guys who pitched in Worcester last year,” Tracy said.

Since top prospect Triston Casas is not on the 40-man roster, he’ll be able to participate in spring training. The slugging first baseman will gain most of the attention this season, especially during camp. Tracy knew about the Sox’ top prospect, but the new manager has been impressed with Casas since the two met in person at JetBlue Park.

“My initial observation is that he’s an incredibly hard worker,” Tracy said. “He has an incredible work ethic, and this kid expects a lot out of himself. He goes about his work with the intention of perfection.”

Tracy has had a few chats with Casas, but the 22-year-old sticks to his own strict and detailed daily routine.

“He gets through it without making a mistake. Even if he fumbles one, it bothers him, and that (mentality) will help him in the long run,” Tracy said. “He expects a lot of himself, and he gets after it. I’m slowly getting to know him, and other guys.”

At 6-foot-5, 265 pounds, Casas has been impressive at the plate and in the field.

“You’re talking about a big, strong dude,” Tracy said. “You can’t miss him, and he fits the profile. He’s got a good-looking swing, and he moves really well at first base for a guy his size. In the time I’ve had eyes on him, those are the things that stand out. When you see a guy of that size who can move around like that athletically, it’s no wonder people view him so highly.”

Tracy also has learned there’s more to Casas than his baseball ability, which is important, especially for someone destined for the Boston Red Sox.

“From what I can tell in our conversations, he’s also a fantastic person,” Tracy said. “That’s important as you get up to the highest level, and the pressures that go with playing at Fenway. He’s got a lot of character from what I can see. He’s not afraid to ask questions. He’s not afraid to talk with you.”

Tracy’s only been hands-on for a couple of weeks, but he’s already impressed with the Red Sox organization. Plus, he’s thrilled that it hasn’t rained since his arrival in The Fort.

