ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Worcester, MA

Demo of Showcase Cinemas North movie theater on Brooks Street in Worcester underway

By Christine Peterson, Telegram & Gazette
Worcester Telegram & Gazette
Worcester Telegram & Gazette
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0V3jLJ_0eOAi34v00

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1Qt884_0eOAi34v00

WORCESTER — Crews began demolishing the former Showcase Cinemas North building at 135 Brooks St. this week.

The property was purchased for $8.75 million last year by Criterion Group LLC, a real estate firm based out of New York, from National Amusements Inc. Criterion said the property will be used for "industrial" purposes.

Support local journalism : Subscribe to telegram.com today for only $1 for 6 months

More: Gone with the wind? Worcester has proud cinema past, but no longer has a movie theater

F&D Truck Co. of Millbury is razing the structures and said the project will take about six weeks.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=29bVL9_0eOAi34v00

The cinema, which closed in the early weeks of the pandemic, announced in June that it would close its Worcester location for good.

The deal was finalized June 16 but has been effective from June 30. The movie theater opened in 1995.

Then & Now archives: Theater complex built at site of old machine-tool factory

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=333p3D_0eOAi34v00

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=41mIEi_0eOAi34v00

This article originally appeared on Telegram & Gazette: Demo of Showcase Cinemas North movie theater on Brooks Street in Worcester underway

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
Reuters

Russia's isolation deepens as Ukraine resists invasion

KYIV/MOSCOW, Feb 28 (Reuters) - Russia's political and economic isolation deepened on Monday as its forces met stiff resistance in Ukraine's capital and other cities in the biggest assault on a European state since World War Two. President Vladimir Putin put Russia's nuclear deterrent on high alert on Sunday in...
POLITICS
CBS News

New York state school mask mandate will end Wednesday

New York Governor Kathy Hochul said Sunday that the statewide school mask mandate will end Wednesday. Shortly afterward, New York City Mayor Eric Adams said the vaccine mandate for bars, restaurants and theaters could end as soon as March 7. The governor's office said the decision to end the mask...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Reuters

Russian central bank scrambles to limit fallout of tough sanctions

Feb 27 (Reuters) - Russia's central bank announced a slew of measures on Sunday to support domestic markets, as it scrambled to manage the broadening fallout of harsh Western sanctions over the weekend in retaliation against Moscow's invasion of Ukraine. The central bank said it would resume buying gold on...
EUROPE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Millbury, MA
Local
Massachusetts Government
State
New York State
Worcester, MA
Government
City
Worcester, MA
The Associated Press

Senators to watch as Supreme Court fight unfolds

WASHINGTON (AP) — President Joe Biden and Senate Democrats say they are hoping for a bipartisan vote to confirm Ketanji Brown Jackson to the Supreme Court. That won’t be easy, but some Republicans have expressed an openness to voting for Biden’s nominee, who currently sits on the U.S. Court of Appeals for the District of Columbia Circuit and would be the first Black woman on the Supreme Court. Republican Sens. Susan Collins of Maine, Lisa Murkowski of Alaska and Lindsey Graham of South Carolina voted last year to confirm Jackson for her current position.
CONGRESS & COURTS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Movie Theater#Cinema#Showcase Cinemas#Criterion Group Llc#National Amusements Inc#Telegram Com#F D Truck Co#Now#Telegram Gazette
Worcester Telegram & Gazette

Worcester Telegram & Gazette

1K+
Followers
1K+
Post
160K+
Views
ABOUT

Get the latest breaking news, sports, entertainment and obituaries in Worcester, MA from Worcester Telegram.

 http://telegram.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy