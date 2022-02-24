St. Pete On Display To The World For The Firestone Grand Prix This Weekend

ST. PETERSBURG, FL. – Start your engines!

It’s the 19th running of the Firestone Grand Prix of St. Pete on a waterfront street course that includes a combo of adjacent downtown streets circling Pioneer Park, the Mahaffey Theatre, Salvador Dali Museum, and extends onto the runways of Albert Whitted Airport.

There will be 10 races taking the green flag across 6 different racing series. It all culminates with the 100-lap NTT INDYCAR SERIES on Sunday at 12:30 pm broadcast Live on NBC.

St. Pete Mayor Ken Walsh is the Grand Marshall. “This event showcases so much of what our wonderful city offers – a pristine waterfront, warm breeze, plenty of sunshine, good people, and loads of fun,” said Walsh.

It’s the 12th time the INDYCAR SERIES is starting its season in St. Pete.

Drivers and their teams love kicking it off in St, Pete as you can listen to 2 of the best in the videos below:

