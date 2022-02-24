ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
5-star Notre Dame commit sets visit date with Gators

By Tyler Nettuno
 1 day ago
The Gators will make a push to steal a player currently committed to Notre Dame, as Tampa Berkeley Prep edge rusher Keon Keely has planned an official visit for the weekend of March 5, according to 247Sports’ Blake Alderman.

Keely, who is the No. 16 player in the country in the 2023 class and the No. 1-rated edge rusher per the 247Sports Composite, will be one of several five-star recruits on campus for what will be a busy recruiting weekend for coach Billy Napier.

This will be Keely’s first opportunity to meet with the new UF staff in Gainesville. He was offered by Florida on April 16 and took two unofficial visits with the previous staff, first in June for a junior day event and again in September for the game against Alabama.

Keely committed to the Fighting Irish shortly following his first visit to Florida, and though he’s held firm on that commitment, that hasn’t stopped him from visiting other schools, most recently the Crimson Tide on Jan. 29.

He grew up a fan of the Gators, and they will have an opportunity to try to flip him from Notre Dame, who he intends to visit on March 22. However, they will also have to contend with schools like Michigan, Ohio State and ‘Bama for the elite edge rushing prospect.

