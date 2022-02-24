Schenectady residents urged to use off-street parking

SCHENECTADY, N.Y. ( NEWS10 ) — Schenectady Mayor Gary McCarthy is urging residents to use off-street parking to prepare for the incoming winter storm. The Capital Region is expected to get hit with eight to 12 inches of heavy snow Thursday evening into Friday.

Officials said vehicles parked on priority streets after the accumulation of three inches of snow may be ticketed or towed. Priority street parking can resume after the storm has ended and the street has been cleared of snow to the curb.

Priority streets

Van Vranken Avenue

Nott Street (Erie Boulevard to Wendell Avenue)

Union Street

Eastern Avenue

Brandywine Avenue (State Street to Rugby Road)

McClellan Street (State Street to Rugby Road)

State Street

Erie Boulevard (State Street to I-890)

Albany Street (Veeder Avenue to Elm Street)

Altamont Avenue

Schuyler Street (Michigan Avenue to Altamont Avenue)

Michigan Avenue

Crane Street

Chrisler Avenue

Broadway (State Street to the city line)

Campbell Avenue (Broadway to Fairview Avenue)

The Schenectady Municipal Parking Garage on Broadway will be offering free parking starting at 5 p.m. on February 24 until 9 a.m. on February 28. Officials said drivers must also follow posted parking signage on all city streets so that plows and salt spreaders can clear the streets as quickly as possible.

Residents should also ensure their sidewalks are cleared and handicapped accessible, and clear snow around fire hydrants. You can view the city’s online snowplow tracking system on the Schenectady website .

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to NEWS10 ABC.