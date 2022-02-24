Schenectady residents urged to use off-street parking
SCHENECTADY, N.Y. ( NEWS10 ) — Schenectady Mayor Gary McCarthy is urging residents to use off-street parking to prepare for the incoming winter storm. The Capital Region is expected to get hit with eight to 12 inches of heavy snow Thursday evening into Friday.02/24/2022: The calm before the snow storm
Officials said vehicles parked on priority streets after the accumulation of three inches of snow may be ticketed or towed. Priority street parking can resume after the storm has ended and the street has been cleared of snow to the curb.
Priority streets
- Van Vranken Avenue
- Nott Street (Erie Boulevard to Wendell Avenue)
- Union Street
- Eastern Avenue
- Brandywine Avenue (State Street to Rugby Road)
- McClellan Street (State Street to Rugby Road)
- State Street
- Erie Boulevard (State Street to I-890)
- Albany Street (Veeder Avenue to Elm Street)
- Altamont Avenue
- Schuyler Street (Michigan Avenue to Altamont Avenue)
- Michigan Avenue
- Crane Street
- Chrisler Avenue
- Broadway (State Street to the city line)
- Campbell Avenue (Broadway to Fairview Avenue)
The Schenectady Municipal Parking Garage on Broadway will be offering free parking starting at 5 p.m. on February 24 until 9 a.m. on February 28. Officials said drivers must also follow posted parking signage on all city streets so that plows and salt spreaders can clear the streets as quickly as possible.
Residents should also ensure their sidewalks are cleared and handicapped accessible, and clear snow around fire hydrants. You can view the city’s online snowplow tracking system on the Schenectady website .Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to NEWS10 ABC.
Comments / 0