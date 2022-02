MIAMI (CBSMiami) – It’s a double celebration on stage this weekend at the Adrienne Arsht Center for the Performing Arts. Robert Battle, the Artistic Director of the Alvin Ailey American Dance Theater, celebrates his 10th anniversary with the company and Jamar Roberts, Ailey’s resident choreographer and dancer, will take to the stage for his farewell performance after nearly two decades. He will stay on as choreographer. “It’s just about the path I’m on and it won’t last forever. So, this is sort of my last moment. My last time to say hello and goodbye and moving onto a new chapter, “ said Roberts. Battle who grew...

