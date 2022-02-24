ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Celebrities

Ellen Pompeo admits she's only watched a 'handful' of Grey's Anatomy episodes: 'Not even close'

AOL Corp
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleDespite spending over 15 years starring as the beloved Dr. Meredith Grey, Ellen Pompeo admits she's barely watched her hit medical drama Grey's Anatomy. During Wednesday's episode of her podcast, Tell Me with Ellen Pompeo, the 52-year-old actress spoke with guest Martha Stewart about the ABC series, revealing she's only seen...

www.aol.com

Comments / 0

Related
Hello Magazine

Where are the stars who left Grey's Anatomy now?

Grey's Anatomy fans are eagerly awaiting for return of the show's 18th season in February, with lead actress Ellen Pompeo continuing her role as Dr Meredith Grey. But what about the other stars who have left the series? Having been on screens for nearly two decades, the medical drama has seen plenty of cast members come and go over the years. From Patrick Dempsey to Katherine Heigl find out what the actors who have left the hit series are up to now...
TV & VIDEOS
CinemaBlend

Why A Grey’s Anatomy Tweet Has Some Fans Convinced Derek Shepherd Is Coming Back

Derek Shepherd has already risen from the dead once, so to speak. In Season 17, Patrick Dempsey made a surprising return to Grey’s Anatomy, which had killed off his character in Season 11 amid building tension behind the scenes, to reunite with Ellen Pompeo’s Meredith Grey in her unconscious COVID beach hallucinations. McDreamy helped his widow realize she wasn’t ready to leave their children behind, and she returned to the conscious world, leaving Derek in the afterlife, once and for all — right?
TV SERIES
SheKnows

Grey’s Anatomy Preview: Owen’s Fate Revealed as Primetime Sudser Hits Major Milestone

Cliffhangers don’t come much more literal than the one which found Grey’s Anatomy doc Owen trapped in a car as it plunged over a precipice in the final seconds of the midseason finale. “If I don’t make it,” he told co-worker Hayes, “tell Teddy and my kids that I love them!” And when the show returns from its winter break on Thursday, February 24, we’ll finally learn whether those might have been Hunt’s final words.
TV SERIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
James Pickens Jr.
Person
Chandra Wilson
Person
Krista Vernoff
Person
Martha Stewart
Person
Ellen Pompeo
Person
Shonda Rhimes
Outsider.com

‘NCIS’ Fans Want This Former Guest Star To Join the Cast Permanently

Fans are hoping this one particular guest star becomes a recurring role on the CBS drama “NCIS.” Hint: he was on this week’s episode. This week’s episode of “NCIS” left fans buzzing. The CBS drama brought back Zane Holtz as Special Agent Dale Sawyer. The guest star is a fan favorite and one that viewers have hoped to see since his introduction last season.
TV SERIES
Hello Magazine

The real reason why Pauley Perrette left NCIS will shock you

To say that Abby Sciuto, played by Pauley Perrette, was a fan favourite on NCIS would be something of an understatement. The forensic scientist was loved by viewers for her Gothic dress sense which contrasted with her eternally perky attitude. In fact, at one point, Pauley was one of the most popular actresses on US primetime television. So why exactly did she leave the series and what has she said about it? Keep reading for the lowdown...
TV & VIDEOS
Outsider.com

‘NCIS’ Spent an Entire Season Developing This Character Who Left Abruptly

If you’re a longtime fan of “NCIS,” then you are sadly used to watching characters come and go on the long-running program. From Mark Harmon to Michael Weatherly to Cote de Pablo to Emily Wickersham, some of these goodbyes have been more painful than others. Fans had to say goodbye to one “NCIS” character not long after she was introduced in the first place.
TV SERIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#The Episodes#Celebrity News#Abc#Tiktok#Shondaland
Outsider.com

‘NCIS’: One Death Devastated Gibbs Most of All

The transition between “NCIS” season nine and 10 is one of the most memorable of the series. Longtime fans of the show will recall season nine concluded when the NCIS agency was bombed by a terrorist. The surprise attack preceded an even more heartbreaking scene as beloved character, Dr. Donald “Ducky” Mallard, suffered a heart attack. However, it’s during one season 10 episode that one death devastated Special Agent Gibbs most of all.
TV & VIDEOS
wonderwall.com

All the evidence Shailene Woodley and Aaron Rodgers are still a couple, plus more celeb love news

Wonderwall.com is taking a look back at the stars who found love, suffered heartbreak or experienced some other major event in their love lives in mid-February 2022, starting with this pair… On Feb. 21, Aaron Rodgers hinted on Instagram that he and Shailene Woodley may not have thrown in the towel after all: "Here's some… #MondayNightGratitude for some of the incredibly special people in my life, with some pictures from the last beautiful year. @shailenewoodley, thanks for letting me chase after you the first couple months after we met, and finally letting me catch up to you and be a part of your life. Thanks for always having my back, for the incredible kindness you show me and everyone you meet, and for showing me what unconditional love looks like, I love you and am grateful for you," he captioned a slideshow of photos. The following day, the NFL quarterback gushed about his relationship with the Emmy nominee on the Feb. 22 episode of "The Pat McAfee Show," saying, "When your home life is stable and you have an amazing partner to do life with, it just makes the work life a bonus, and it changes your perspective because you're able to not look at work as, like, a refuge. … It's been great the last two seasons to have that stability at home. … When things are good in your personal life and your relationships, your friendships, your loved ones, it allows you to just relax and be so much more grateful, I think, for the little things in life." He also claimed he recently told the actress, "I've been with you two years, won two MVPs — that's not a coincidence." When asked if Shailene "changed" or "shaped" him, Aaron replied, "Oh yeah, without a doubt. … I've learned so much from her. She's just an incredible woman — talented, smart, kind. I said it last night: She taught me what unconditional love looks like." According to Page Six, he went on to say that the "Big Little Lies" alum makes his life "more enjoyable and tasteful and exciting." Continued the professional football player, "When you meet your person, life just changes, and you can't possibly not be changed being around those special people that we meet." A viral clip from the interview — during which a woman can be heard laughing as Aaron speaks — floated the theory that Shailene may have even been in the same house as the football star during his chat with "The Pat McAfee Show." When the host asked Aaron about "the woman laughing in the background," he claimed "it's the TV." Suuuure… Despite all the evidence they're still a couple, it's possible, of course, that they're simply just extremely friendly exes. Adding to the confusion, E! News reported days later that on Feb. 22, Aaron and Shailene were spotted together at Erewhon Market in Los Angeles. "They came to the cafe for breakfast and just sat outside at a table together," a source told the outlet.
NFL
Outsider.com

‘Chicago Med’: Why Did Dr. Natalie Manning Leave?

Did you miss the episode that explained Dr. Manning’s Chicago Med exit? We’ll help you catch up. On the show, Dr. Manning ended up stealing prescription drugs from Gaffney Medical Center to help her ill mother. At first, Dr. Halstead took the fall for her poor—and highly illegal—choice. And when he did, Dr. Goodwin fired him.
CHICAGO, IL
Popculture

CBS Show's Spinoff Canceled

Paramount+ has reportedly canceled its spinoff of one of the most iconic shows on CBS. The streamer has been home to 60 Minutes Plus since March of 2021, but according to a report by Variety, the show was canceled abruptly last month. That leaves only the main titles 60 Minutes on offer.
TV SERIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Podcast
NewsBreak
Celebrities
Primetimer

Lisa Ling says it was a "mistake" to say Joy Behar told her she was "talking too much" when she guest co-hosted The View last month

Ling wanted to clarify her comments she made Monday on Jimmy Kimmel Live! "I said that when I was a guest co-host of the @theviewabc last week, that during a commercial break, @joyvbehar told me I was talking too much. Joy emailed me to say she didn’t say I was 'talking too much,' but rather that I was 'talking over' them. As you see, this incident was reported by PEOPLE and other outlets and infers that because I had a differing opinion from her, that she shut me down. That wasn’t the case and I have a great relationship with Joy."
CELEBRITIES
Popculture

Canceled CBS Drama Gets Premiere Date on New Network

The previously-canceled CBS drama All Rise officially has a tentative premiere date for its forthcoming third season. According to Entertainment Tonight, the OWN network — who previously picked up the hit series, saving it from cancellation — will be launching the 20-episode Season 3 in June. Additionally, OWN will also air Seasons 1 and 2 of All Rise. Both past seasons will be streaming on Hulu and HBO Max beginning on Dec. 1, with Season 3 scheduled to become available on the streaming outlets at a later date following its broadcast debut.
TV SERIES
Outsider.com

‘NCIS’ Featured One Comedian You May Not Have Realized

Let’s toss it all the back to the premiere season of NCIS. Maybe you remember that time a then budding comedian portrayed a very serious doctor. Jim Rash definitely was paying the bills with various acting jobs when he got the NCIS gig. But he still was years away from Community and his career-defining role of Dean Craig Pelton. The episode was “Left for Dead” and it first ran 18 years ago this month. The plot was super creepy, something you’d find in a horror movie.
TV SERIES
Popculture

'NCIS': Could Michael Weatherly's Tony Return?

In mid-January, it was reported that Michael Weatherly's CBS series Bull would be coming to an end after six seasons. Since the show is ending, could that mean that Weatherly's character Tony DiNozzo will return? The actor's schedule will be a lot more open in the near future. As of...
TV & VIDEOS

Comments / 0

Community Policy