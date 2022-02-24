ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Milledgeville, GA

Georgia teen charged after 10-year-old dies from pellet gun shooting

By Lauren Silver, Cox Media Group National Content Desk
 3 days ago
MILLEDGEVILLE, Ga. — A teenager was arrested and charged with involuntary manslaughter after a 10-year-old who was shot with a pellet gun died.

Investigators with the sheriff’s office in Baldwin County, Georgia, told WMAZ that Jamarius Walls was arrested Thursday morning by members of the U.S. Marshals Fugitive Task Force.

The shooting happened Sunday in Milledgeville at the victim’s home, The Associated Press reported. Deputies told WMAZ that when they arrived at the scene, the child was in critical condition after being shot in the head with a pellet gun. Police told WMAZ there were other adults and children at the home at the time of the shooting.

Authorities have not released the 10-year-old victim’s name.

