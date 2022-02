HOLLAND, MI -- The family of three young boys killed in a Feb. 17 pond crash near Holland described them as “joyful and active toddlers” in an obituary. The oldest, 4-year-old Jerome III, was protective of his younger brothers, while Jeremiah, 3, and Josiah, 1, liked to play with toy cars, according to the obituary.

HOLLAND, MI ・ 2 DAYS AGO