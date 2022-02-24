ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Woman slammed as she posts job vacancy on social media – offering to pay workers in VEGETABLES

By Brooke Knappenberger
The US Sun
 3 days ago
WHEN a woman innocently posted a job vacancy asking for help to tend to her overgrown property, she did not get the reaction she was probably hoping for.

In fact, she was faced with a fierce backlash while some thought it was a terrible joke.

A woman on Facebook asked for help on her pasture with a list of duties that included planting, weeding, trimming trees, moving rocks, and multiple other responsibilities Credit: Getty
Despite the long list of duties, the woman was offering to pay $12 an hour partly paid in produce Credit: Getty

The woman posted in a community Facebook group calling for "someone who is looking to learn gardening and homesteading skills" to help with her "very overgrown" property on the weekends.

In her post, the woman listed the "endless" amount of chores the job required: "planting and weeding a garden, creating flower and herbs beds, clearing fence lines, trimming trees, moving rocks, building wicking beds, building chicken coops, rabbit hutches, and quail pens..."

She also demanded that the worker "must speak English, know how to use a chainsaw, feels comfortable on a ladder" and requested a background history and references.

But the real kicker of the woman's post is what she offered to pay for the job.

"Wages will be paid $12/hour, partly in cash, partly in a share of the harvest when it starts," the post read.

Many people believed the amount of work did not equal the woman's offered pay.

One comment read: "That breaks down to $6 an hour and some possible future veggies. She needs a family member to help with this crap. Very few people would think this is a good deal."

Another commented: "People don't want employees they want slaves. This is gross," while someone else said: "Nice try, Tom Sawyer – you do your own chores."

And a fourth wrote: "Is this a joke? Come do back-breaking manual labor for me I'll pay you a low rate that isn't fully confirmed because 'part cash and part product that I determine the value of' is definitely not $12 an hour."

The job poster clapped back at the criticisms with another comment: "Obviously, some people are too good to work hard, and instead of sneering at 'part cash and part produce' they wanted to start a flame war...

"The people who were so hateful obviously missed the part where anyone who would be taking the job would be learning valuable skills that others PAY for classes in...

"It was a job OFFER, take it or leave it," the woman wrote.

Meanwhile, one woman was a trained "trolley dolly" until the pandemic hit, then she proved all of her critics wrong by becoming a plumber.

Additionally, another woman quit her job at 24 years old and now makes $124 million in sales a year selling clothes online.

Comments / 19

Deborah Perry
3d ago

It seems that some people - the ones who like to eat - don’t want to learn HOW to grow those groceries that are at your local Walmart, etc. Oh it’s much easier by far to just run to the closest grocery to grab it. WHAT HAPPENS WHEN THOSE GROCERIES ARE NO LONGER AVAILABLE? HAVEN’T ANY OF YOU SEEN THE EMPTINESS OF THOSE SHELVES LATELY???And yep - it’s hard work. I ran a 40 acre farm for several years. We - my children and I - no husband or father or required child support - learned to survive. It can be done. Take the time to learn how before you can’t.And costs you and your family dearly.

Reply(3)
15
Tim Gruss
1d ago

if I was her neighbor or even near her and saw that she needed a hand I would probably volunteer on the weekends if I had the time. I don't mind helping anybody else specially if they really need it

Reply(6)
10
