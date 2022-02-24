ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
U.S. Politics

G-7 vows Russia will 'face immediate and intense pressure' after Ukraine invasion

By Naomi Lim
WashingtonExaminer
WashingtonExaminer
 3 days ago

Leaders from seven of the world's largest economies pledged to unleash devastating sanctions packages and other measures to punish Russia for its invasion of Ukraine.

Group of Seven leaders expressed their support for the Ukrainian people, building on "monthslong coordination" to hold Russian President Vladimir Putin to account, during a meeting Thursday, according to White House press secretary Jen Psaki.

WHITE HOUSE PINS INFLATION BLAME ON RUSSIA-UKRAINE CRISIS

"The G-7 makes up the world’s leading democracies and 50% of the world’s economy — and the costs the G-7 will impose together on Russia will be unprecedented," Psaki said of the alliance between the United States, Canada, France, Germany, Italy, Japan, and the United Kingdom.

"As a result of Putin’s choices, Russia will now face immediate and intense pressure on its economy and massive costs from its isolation from the global financial system, global trade, and cutting-edge technology," she added. "The leaders also agreed to intensify ongoing efforts to mitigate any spillover effects from Russia’s actions and to secure stability in global energy markets."

The 70-minute meeting, which started at 9:17 a.m. EST, was held after Biden convened his National Security Council.

French President Emmanuel Macron, whom Putin described as a "quality interlocutor" before making him sit at the other end of a long table after Macron declined to take a Russian-made COVID-19 PCR test, shared an image of the meeting.

Macron addressed France shortly before the meeting regarding what he called a French and European "turning point."

"In choosing war, President Putin has not only attacked Ukraine, he has decided to knock over Ukraine's sovereignty. He has decided to carry out the worst assault on peace and stability in our Europe in decades," Macron said, standing before French, European Union, and Ukrainian flags.

German Chancellor Olaf Scholz, who announced this week he would not certify the Russia-Germany Nord Stream 2 gas pipeline, echoed the likes of British Prime Minister Boris Johnson's condemnation and promise of retaliation. Scholz had earlier been criticized for being too lenient toward Putin, but he continues to receive scrutiny for his stance against banning Russia from the SWIFT banking system.

"Russia will pay a bitter price for this aggression," he said. "It will become clear that Putin has made a terrible mistake by unleashing this war."

CLICK HERE TO READ MORE FROM THE WASHINGTON EXAMINER

Biden spoke to the country Thursday afternoon, the fourth time he has delivered remarks concerning the conflict in Ukraine. He rolled out his next "tranche" of sanctions after this week, unveiling measures targeting major financial institutions, Russia's sovereign debt, and elites.

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Washington State
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jen Psaki
Person
Vladimir Putin
Person
Olaf Scholz
Person
Emmanuel Macron
Person
Boris Johnson
Fox News

North Korea claims it can hit US, 'shake the world' with missile after month of increased testing

North Korea on Tuesday touted its military capabilities, including a missile it claimed could strike the U.S. and "shake the world." "In today's world where many countries waste time dealing with the United States with submission and blind obedience, there’s only our country on this planet that can shake the world by firing a missile with the U.S. mainland in its range," a statement by the Foreign Ministry said, according to Reuters. "There are more than 200 countries in the world, but only a few have hydrogen bombs, intercontinental ballistic missiles, and hypersonic missiles."
MILITARY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Ukraine#Sovereign Debt#Ukrainian#Russian#White House#National Security Council#French#Emilylgoodin#European
Bangor Daily News

Not even Ukraine’s leaders are buying the American hype about a Russian invasion

The BDN Opinion section operates independently and does not set newsroom policies or contribute to reporting or editing articles elsewhere in the newspaper or on bangordailynews.com. On Jan. 18, U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken said that “our assessment has been that [a Russian invasion of Ukraine] could happen any...
POLITICS
MSNBC

What Vladimir Putin is so afraid of in Ukraine

NBC News senior international correspondent Keir Simmons and president of the Council on Foreign Relations Richard Haass discuss why Putin is taking the steps he is in Ukraine, and what led to the escalation in tension. "This isn't a battle between President Putin and President Zelenskyy," Simmons says. "This is a battle between President Putin and the people of Ukraine... he doesn't want to show that leading a revolution can lead to prosperity and freedom." Feb. 22, 2022.
POLITICS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Place
Europe
Country
France
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
U.S. Politics
Country
Japan
Country
Germany
Country
Russia
WashingtonExaminer

WashingtonExaminer

Washington, DC
188K+
Followers
61K+
Post
105M+
Views
ABOUT

News about the White House, Congress and the Federal Government

 https://www.washingtonexaminer.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy