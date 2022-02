The stock price of Honeywell (NYSE: HON) has seen a fall of 13% over the last month. This can be attributed to the company’s in-line Q4 results released earlier this month, but guidance falling short of expectations. Honeywell’s revenue of $8.7 billion was down 3% y-o-y, and it compares with our forecast of $8.9 billion and the consensus estimate of $8.7 billion. Looking at individual segments, Performance Materials & Technologies saw its sales grow in low single-digits. In contrast, Aerospace and Building Technologies, both segments, saw a low single-digit decline in sales. The Safety & Productivity Solutions segment saw a low double-digit decline in sales, owing to the reduced demand for PPE kits.

STOCKS ・ 10 DAYS AGO