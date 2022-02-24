Episode 29 Sip 'n Sam Showdown Snippet: Spring football preview

Finger Lakes East girls basketball teams meet in the Class B2 semifinal round of sectionals, as the #1 seed Midlakes Screaming Eagles battle the #5 seed Penn Yan Mustangs with trip to Rush-Henrietta on Friday on the line for a chance to take home a sectional title. Ted Baker and Jason Hunt will be live courtside on the call at 7:45 p.m.!

PENN YAN, NY ・ 37 MINUTES AGO