Former NASCAR driver plans first development near New Albany

COTA has plans to build a transportation center where buses, cars, bike, scooters and more could come together for more efficient commutes. There are also plans for the mobility center to include workforce development programming, childcare and food access there.
The team planning to redevelop the former Kroger Bakery near downtown Columbus is one of several area groups seeking a piece of the half a billion dollars Ohio has designated for brownfield remediation.
