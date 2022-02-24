ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Des Moines, IA

‘They need to see it from our side’: Daycare provider shares concerns about bill to increase capacity

By Zach Fisher
KCAU 9 News
KCAU 9 News
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2SkDWY_0eOAduwW00

DES MOINES, IOWA — A bill which expands the capacity of Iowa daycare providers passed through the Iowa Senate on Monday , but not without opposition from some actual daycare administrators.

The maximum ratio proposed by the bill would grow to one caregiver for every seven two-year-olds and one caregiver for every ten three-year-olds.

Karen Newcomb, who owns All Star Daycare and Preschool in Des Moines, worries that her industry does not have the caregivers required to keep up with the proposed ratio.

“In the last two years, we have had more and more problems with staffing,” Newcomb said. “The biggest issue is getting people to work and to stay.”

Iowa seeing increase in open superintendent positions

Newcomb’s facility currently has 55 children, and the building could hold up to 75. However, she says she does not have the staff now to care for 75 children, which she said will likely remain unchanged with the level of wages and benefits she can afford to pay.

“We appreciate the, the Governor and the legislators taking time to work on it, but I think they need to see if from our side,” said Newcomb. “I think what they are trying to do is get everyone back to work and worrying about the economy, but not the future and the safety of the kids that we are caring for.”

The Senate bill will now head to the Iowa House of Representatives, where a bill with the same ratios has passed through committee.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to SiouxlandProud | Sioux City, IA | News, Weather, and Sports.

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Des Moines, IA
Education
State
Iowa State
Des Moines, IA
Government
Sioux City, IA
Government
Sioux City, IA
Education
City
Sioux City, IA
Local
Iowa Government
Local
Iowa Education
City
Des Moines, IA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Daycare#Economy#The Iowa Senate#Siouxlandproud#Ia News#Sports
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Preschool
NewsBreak
Education
News Break
Politics
KCAU 9 News

Historic pipe organ company to rebuild in Iowa after fire

LAKE CITY, Iowa (KCAU) — Last summer, 130 years of history went up in flames in Lake City as the historic Dobson Pipe Organ Builders workshop burned to the ground. On Friday, the company announced they will rebuild on the same site with plans to re-open by the end of next year. The Dobson workshop […]
LAKE CITY, IA
KCAU 9 News

KCAU 9 News

5K+
Followers
2K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

SiouxlandProud.com is Siouxland's number one source for news, weather, and sports, serving northwestern Iowa, northeastern Nebraska and southeastern South Dakota.

 https://siouxlandproud.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy