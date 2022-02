The pandemic has taken many things away from us, but thankfully it seems like slowly, but surely, we are starting to get some of them back. Only one year ago, there was hope, hope that 2021 would be a reality for the New York State Woodsmen's Field Days in Boonville. Sadly, as things were still haulted due to COVID restrictions come early Spring, the officials who run the field days decided to pause for another year.

