AAA: Crisis driving gas market

By By NANCY J. SEMON STAFF WRITER
 3 days ago

The uptick in gasoline prices is due to the Russian invasion in Ukraine, but that’s not the only reason, experts state.

Situations in the U.S. are also impacting pump costs.

“We lost 520,000 barrels a day from the Louisiana refinery fire,” said Tom Kloza, global head of energy analysts for Oil Price Information Service.

That explosion and blaze took place in Garyville on Feb. 12. It is the third-largest refinery in America in terms of capacity, according to Reuters reports.

Compounding that, trucking costs are higher while workers who formerly earned $6 to $7 per hour are now making $11 to $13 an hour, he added.

“In the next 60 days, we will see $4 a gallon for gasoline,” Kloza said. “We saw a 15 cent increase almost instantly.”

AAA spokesman Mark Jenkins said gasoline’s movement follows crude oil prices which, as of Thursday, were up $6 per barrel. He said this translates into a 12.5-cent increase at the pumps. The current average in Florida for unleaded is $3.48 per gallon, he said.

WTI crude oil traded on the New York Mercantile Exchange was at $96.83, up $4.83 per barrel, at midday.

He said the U.S. doesn’t rely on Russian oil.

“Other countries do,” he said.

Kloza shared that assessment, noting European countries have a lot of trade with Russia for fuels.

He compared Russian President Vladimir Putin’s invasion of the Ukraine and withholding oil from European allies, to a hypothetical scenario involving Canada.

“What if the U.S. lost its relationship with Trudeau and he cut 4 million barrels a day?” he asked. “Half of our imports come from Canada.”

The disruption of oil from Russia to European nations would affect the global market, Kloza said.

Jenkins said another factor which will drive up prices at the pump is “panic-buying.” He said he’s heard some are filling up either because they fear supply will be cut off, or to avoid higher prices which are expected to come.

“We don’t have a supply problem,” Jenkins said, adding in most cases motorists are probably choosing to fill up now rather than pay more later.

Steve Reese was filling up his Honda CRV at the Circle K station on Tamiami Trail in Port Charlotte, where regular was selling for $3.45 a gallon.

“I’m filling up because it looks like to me, things could get rough here.”

He blamed “the Dems” for the situation.

Chloe Kelly, of Port Charlotte, blamed “the Ukraine situation.”

“Before, I paid $30 to fill up, but now I’m paying $54.”

Dave Carella looked cheerful despite the fact that to fill his work van now, it will cost him about $80.

The owner of a small business in Port Charlotte, Carella said gas prices weren’t his main concern.

“My materials are going up by 10% and I’m not passing the increases on to the customer,” Carella said.

David Oldham, of Port Charlotte, was filling up his Corvette with premium gasoline which cost $3.95 a gallon Thursday.

A retired stockbroker, Oldham said he’s been following the price of crude oil.

“In the next couple of weeks it will go up to $120 a barrel,” he said.

He also blamed President Joe Biden for the situation.

Jenkins and Kloza said the market will be sensitive to remarks Biden makes regarding sanctions against Russia.

At noontime Thursday, regular unleaded was selling for $3.49 a gallon at the WaWa on Jones Loop Road in Punta Gorda; $3.25 at BJ’s in Port Charlotte; $3.34 and $3.45 per gallon at two Marathon stations; and at $3.45 at the Circle K, all in Port Charlotte.

