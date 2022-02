Admissions officials with the University of California system say they're charting a record-breaking number of applications for the fall 2022 semester. The current numbers reportedly 3.3% jump in applications compared to this time last year, and compared to two years ago, that figure jumps to 17%. Admissions officials indicate eliminations of standardized test requirements and greater online outreach were main components in drawing the largest and most diverse applicant pool ever despite challenges presented from the pandemic, according to preliminary data released Thursday. “The University of California remains an institution of choice for so many hardworking prospective undergraduates,” UC President Michael V. Drake said in a statement. “This diverse group of students has shown their commitment to pursuing higher education and we are thrilled they want to join us at UC.”

BERKELEY, CA ・ 2 DAYS AGO