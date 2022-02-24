LISTEN: This is what “thunder sleet” in Oklahoma sounds like!

FORT GIBSON, Okla. (Storyful/KFOR) – You’ve heard of a thunderstorm, but thunder sleet? It doesn’t happen often, but this homeowner in Fort Gibson, east of Tulsa, was thrilled to capture this sound.

When thunderstorms form, it’s hard to hear thunder over the pounding scattering of sleet. But this homeowner caught it on camera the morning of February 23rd, during round one of Oklahoma’s two waves of winter storms.

