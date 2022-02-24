ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kalamazoo, MI

Meet the 76-year-old who crawled 20 miles between two Michigan cities

By Joel Bissell
The Ann Arbor News
 3 days ago
KALAMAZOO, MI-- It was a grueling 49 hours for 76-year-old, Bobby Holley, as he crawled 21 miles, on his hands and knees,...

Blackrose Elated
3d ago

And this Man dances like James Brown. He is a Blessed Person. Thank YOU Mr. H.

Related
Kalamazoo Gazette

Is Michigan turning the corner to more sunshine?

We all might be sick of clouds and lack of sun. There is good news on the horizon - and above the horizon. There are three glimmers of hope on sunshine here in Michigan. First, there is rarely something in meteorology that we can say will absolutely happen. Three things we do know, though, is the sunshine is getting higher in the sky, and it’s coming up earlier and setting later.
The Flint Journal

‘All I can say is Go Blue’: University of Michigan football benefactor dies at 83

ANN ARBOR, MI - In a 2012 speech when receiving his honorary Doctor of Laws degree from the University of Michigan, J. Ira Harris could not help but poke jokes at himself. After heaps of praise from then-UM President Mary Sue Coleman for helping “transform” the school with his generous gifts over the years, he quipped: “You notice two things: I was not identified as a brain surgeon nor one of the sexiest men.”
MLive

Michigan’s weekend weather: There will be a sliver of spring

Michigan’s weather this weekend will be quiet on the storm front. The feeling of winter will continue in most places except for a short period in a small corner of Michigan. The weather maps show you don’t have to worry about any significant winter weather this weekend anywhere in Michigan. In fact, most places won’t have any precipitation this weekend.
The Flint Journal

Michigan banks on sustainable farming plans worth $8.6 million

More than 20 farming projects across Michigan just got financial fertilizer to improve sustainability efforts or equipment modernization, said state agricultural officials. The Michigan Department of Agriculture and Rural Development this week awarded rural development grants meant to promote environmental sustainability of various farming and land-based industries, as well as support infrastructure upgrades to benefit rural communities. State coffers will inject $1.8 million into 21 approved projects, which require applicants to leverage match money worth a collective $8.6 million in improvements spurred by the program.
The Ann Arbor News

Ann Arbor neighborhood officially repeals 1947 whites-only policy

ANN ARBOR, MI — An Ann Arbor neighborhood has officially shed its 1947 whites-only policy and those behind the effort are now hoping other neighborhoods do the same. Homeowners in the Hannah subdivision west of downtown, working with a group called Justice InDeed and the Civil Rights Litigation Initiative at the University of Michigan, filed documents at the Washtenaw County Register of Deeds Office on Thursday, Feb. 24, to repeal the racist covenants that have been on file for their properties for over 70 years.
