After months and months of anticipation, OPPO has finally unveiled the Find X5 series at the MWC 2022 event in Barcelona. The new OPPO Find X5 series consists of two smartphones: Find X5 and the high-end Find X5 Pro. The new smartphones from OPPO feature the company's first MariSilicon X imaging NPU unit, along with premium design, display, and internals. Here's everything you need to know about the OPPO Find X5 series.

CELL PHONES ・ 3 DAYS AGO