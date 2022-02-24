Where to Find and Catch Piplup in Pokemon Legends Arceus
By Editorial Team
1 day ago
Piplup is a part of the classic Sinnoh Pokemon starter trio. Trainers will be glad to know that they can find the little penguin in the wilds of PLA! In this guide, we’ll show you where to find and catch Piplup in Pokemon Legends Arceus. Where to Find...
An uncut sheet of 1st Edition Base Set Pokemon cards is now up for auction. The auction house Goldin has put the sheet up for auction, with a current high bid of $34,000 as of press time. The sheet not only contains all of the rarest cards in the original Pokemon Trading Card Game Base Set, it also provides a valuable glimpse into the history and manufacture of Pokemon cards. Due to the fact that the sheet has a handwritten note noting that the sheet is "okay for color and fit," this was likely a proof sheet designed to test the printing of cards before they entered mass production. We'll note that these cards are all holofoil cards – non-holofoil rare cards weren't introduced until Wizards of the Coast produced the Jungle expansion set. No details were provided about the seller of the sheet.
Nintendo created a lot of good will with its recent Nintendo Direct showcase, which revealed a number of new additions to the Nintendo Switch shop and looks at several upcoming games, like "Mario Strikers: Battle League" and "Kirby and the Forgotten Land." Unfortunately, the company's latest decision has been met with severe backlash from fans. The frustration has been so great that it seems to have fully overshadowed the previous excitement generated by the Nintendo Direct.
In context: Earlier this week, Microsoft published a declaration of commitment to openness and fairness on its platforms, in which it suggested it wouldn’t exclude Call of Duty games from the PlayStation platform. The president of Microsoft has since laid this out in language that, while less ambiguous, still leaves some unanswered questions.
Despite being one of Nintendo’s flagship series, The Legend of Zelda has been pretty neglected of late. Its 35th anniversary last February was underwhelming — particularly when compared to Mario’s 35th months prior and Pokémon’s 25th a couple of weeks later — and less than half of its mainline games are playable on the Switch five years into the console’s life cycle. What gives?
Nintendo is finally acquiring long-time collaborator Systems Research and Development Co. (SRD) after four decades of partnership. Regularly partaking in the development and programming process for many of Nintendo’s games and consoles, SRD was founded back in 1979 and began working with the Japanese gaming giant during production for the Famicom/NES. Since then, they’ve aided in the development of almost every Nintendo console and hundreds of video game titles, including nearly all The Legend of Zelda installments as well as the latest hit Animal Crossing: New Horizons.
Pokemon Sword and Shield are holding a special Max Raid event to celebrate the series' anniversary. Until Feb. 27, Gigantamax Venusaur, Gigantamax Charizard and Gigantamax Blastoise are all appearing more frequently in Max Raid dens. Not only is this a good opportunity to catch the rare Pokemon if you don't yet have them, you'll also receive a Max Mushroom and other rewards each time you defeat the monsters. These mushrooms can be used in the Isle of Armor dojo to effectively enable other compatible Pokemon to Gigantamax.
The Pokemon Company has announced that a limited beta of "Pokemon Trading Card Game Live" will launch on iOS, macOS, and other platforms later in February ahead of an official debut. "Pokemon TCG Live" was first announced back in September 2021, but a release was delayed until 2022. The game...
The "Pokemon" franchise already kicked off 2022 with a bang thanks to "Pokemon Legends: Arceus," and now it looks like we won't have to wait much longer before we find out more about what's next for the company. This Sunday, February 27, is "Pokemon" Day — the anniversary of the 1996 release of "Pokemon Red and Green" in Japan — and The Pokemon Company has announced that it will be hosting a special Pokemon Presents livestream in celebration.
Each character in Apex Legends has its own special abilities that give you an advantage over your enemies. Some of these are meant to deal damage, while others are meant to just provide help to you and your squad. In cases such as Lifeline and her care package, some abilities can surprisingly do both.
Apex Legends is arguably the most popular Battle Royale game in the world right now. It normally has the most streamers and has been a game that is consistently pushing out updates while still adding to the story. With Fortnite and PUBG already on mobile many were wondering when Apex Legends might make its way. Fans have had their wish granted as Apex Legends will be coming to mobile but many will be wondering, what is the Apex Legends Mobile Release Date? Here is the latest on the Apex Mobile Release Date.
A brand new Pokemon Presents is scheduled to air this coming Sunday on February 27. The official Japanese Pokemon Twitter account announced the forthcoming Pokemon Presents showcase. According to the new tweet seen just below, the presentation will be debuting at approximately 6 a.m. PT/9 a.m. ET/2 p.m. GMT, and will last for roughly 14 minutes.
A thief stole a massive haul of Pokemon cards by tunneling through the wall of a game store. Last week, a game thief broke into Punch Out Gaming in Forest Lake, Minnesota and cleared out two storage rooms full of Pokemon card products valued at $250,000. While the store had a security system, the alarm wasn't triggered as the thief didn't enter in through a door or window. Much of the merchandise is new product, which is hard to replace due to high demand and a lack of stock from distributors. "I realized how much money, product, and time we put into it, and I just started crying...," said owner Eric Johnson to Fox 9. "I can't recover this product because our distributors don't have any. So, even with the insurance money, that doesn't do us any good." The game store's security camera captured footage of the break-in, which can be viewed below.
Pokemon fans are getting their hopes up for a Gen 9 reveal this coming weekend. Earlier this week, The Pokemon Company announced a brand new Pokemon Presents showcase for Sunday, February 27. Now that we're just 48 hours away from the presentation, Pokemon fans have got "Gen 9" trending on Twitter by voicing their hopes for the showcase.
It may have been 11 years since Mojang's blocky sandbox was first released, but Minecraft builders continue to dazzle and amaze us with their mind-boggling builds. Some of the most impressive have been the block-by-block recreations of film and TV worlds. We've already seen the entirety of Tolkien's Middle-earth, George R. R. Martin's Westeros from Game of Thrones, and a completely realized Harry Potter RPG.
Nintendo is facing a backlash from fans over its plan to end purchases on older generation Wii U and 3DS systems in March 2023. It means that consumers will no longer be able to buy hundreds of Nintendo's games from the past. Instead, gamers will have access to a smaller...
All you Legend of Zelda fans, take a second to ask yourself a question: What is the best game in the Legend of Zelda series? Maybe you said Breath of the Wild. That’s entirely fair! It goes in a refreshing new direction by being a fully open-world game. It has a fantastic story, and there’s more diversity in weapon types and armor. Or you might have advocated for Ocarina of Time, another great game that features great design, story, and combat and has managed to withstand the test of time. Perhaps you said Majora’s Mask, and that’s a great pick, as it's got a unique darkness that the rest of the series lacks and the "on a timer" aspect of it does an amazing job of accentuating the plot. Of course, those three are also some of the best-received Zelda titles. Everyone has their own personal favorite. However, there is one game you don’t usually hear mentioned when discussion turns to the best The Legend of Zelda has to offer: Phantom Hourglass.
The latest Pokemon BDSP 1.2 update has banned clones from Pokemon Brilliant Diamond and Shining Pearl, but added Colosseum battles into the mix. Here’s everything you need to know about the newest update to Pokemon BDSP. Thankfully, even with the massive success of Pokemon Legends Arceus, Studio ILCA is...
