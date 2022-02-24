Bipartisan support in Pa. for tough sanctions on Russia

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — Russian President Vladimir Putin has managed to bring Republicans and Democrats together in the United States. Pennsylvania’s senators, Democrat Bob Casey and Republican Pat Toomey are calling Putin a brutal dictator who must be stopped.

“A dictator who is violating international law in ways we have not seen since World War II ,” Casey said.

Both lawmakers also support the harsh sanctions on Russia and see them as a way to show the world that such behavior will not be tolerated.

“We have to be determined to exact a price because of what he’s doing. We stand united with the Ukrainian people,” Casey said.

Toomey is the top Republican on the Senate Banking Committee, which oversees financial sanctions, which he insists can be as devastating as tanks and planes, even more so.

“We have the power to isolate Russian banks so they can do business with each other and I guess Chinese banks, if they’re so inclined, and not many other places in the world that would be crippling to the Russian economy,” Toomey said.

Toomey says Americans can’t blink because Putin and the rest of the world are watching.

“It’s important that he come to the conclusion that this was a mistake. And it’s really important that Chinese Premier Xi come to the conclusion that this was a mistake,” Toomey added.

Toomey fears that, if left unchecked, Russia will snatch up Ukraine and China will snap up Taiwan.

“And then all the other countries in the periphery of Russia and China ask themselves ‘What can we do except cut whatever deal we have to with the local bully because otherwise we’ll be next,” Toomey said, which chillingly sounds like the rationale that led the U.S, into Vietnam in the 1960s.

But, Toomey says he would target Russian money, but not use American men.

“I’m in favor of the economic sanctions that could cause Putin to conclude this was a big mistake. I am not in favor of losing tens of thousand of American troops in Vietnam,” Toomey said.

