ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Milledgeville, GA

Georgia teen charged after 10-year-old dies from pellet gun shooting

By Lauren Silver, Cox Media Group National Content Desk
FOX 13 Memphis WHBQ
FOX 13 Memphis WHBQ
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1sct3t_0eOAaFIi00

MILLEDGEVILLE, Ga. — A teenager was arrested and charged with involuntary manslaughter after a 10-year-old who was shot with a pellet gun died.

Investigators with the sheriff’s office in Baldwin County, Georgia, told WMAZ that Jamarius Walls was arrested Thursday morning by members of the U.S. Marshals Fugitive Task Force.

The shooting happened Sunday in Milledgeville at the victim’s home, The Associated Press reported. Deputies told WMAZ that when they arrived at the scene, the child was in critical condition after being shot in the head with a pellet gun. Police told WMAZ there were other adults and children at the home at the time of the shooting.

Authorities have not released the 10-year-old victim’s name.

©2022 Cox Media Group

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Baldwin County, GA
Crime & Safety
Milledgeville, GA
Crime & Safety
State
Georgia State
City
Milledgeville, GA
Local
Georgia Crime & Safety
County
Baldwin County, GA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Shooting#Pellet#Fugitive#Wmaz#The Associated Press#Cox Media Group
FOX 13 Memphis WHBQ

FOX 13 Memphis WHBQ

Memphis, TN
91K+
Followers
90K+
Post
33M+
Views
ABOUT

FOX13 Memphis WHBQ is serving the Mid-South local coverage you can count on with local news, sports, weather, and traffic.

 https://www.fox13memphis.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy