SpongeBob SquarePants fans know that the events that occur in Bikini Bottom are not complete with a trip to The Krusty Krab. Throughout the years, the SpongeBob setting has been portrayed as the most popular restaurant under the sea and is one of the main locations of SpongeBob Squarepants. Famous for it Krabby Patty burgers and the ongoing rivalry with Plankton’s highly unpopular restaurant Chum Bucket just across the street, the banter between the employees SpongeBob and Squidward have been a staple to the show over the seasons. The mystery of the Krabby Patty recipe has also been highlighted as the main plot and while the secrets have yet to be revealed, fans can now settle on appreciating Mr. Krab’s highly sought out burger in this compilation clip of every version of Krabby Patty ever ordered on the show.

TV & VIDEOS ・ 2 DAYS AGO