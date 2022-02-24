ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Foo Fighters fright flick 'Studio 666'

 3 days ago

The band are haunted by supernatural...

thebrag.com

Foo Fighters’ Taylor Hawkins didn’t even learn his lines for ‘Studio 666’

Foo Fighters stopped by Jimmy Kimmel Live! this week to discuss their upcoming horror comedy film Studio 666 and some surprising revelations emerged. It turns out the band’s drummer Taylor Hawkins – who celebrates his 50th birthday this week – really didn’t find the thespian within himself, declining to even learn his lines for his role in the film.
CELEBRITIES
Collider

'Studio 666' Red Band Trailer Reveals a Demonic Dave Grohl Attacking His Foo Fighters Bandmates

The Foo Fighters really hold nothing back in this gruesome new trailer for their film Studio 666. Released on Friday, the trailer opens with lead singer Dave Grohl and the rest of the band preparing fans for a truly unfiltered red band trailer. Viewers know that red band trailers are typically uncensored, as they promote R-rated movies, and contain more violence, swearing and emotionally charged scenes than trailers released for all audiences.
MOVIES
Detroit News

'Studio 666' review: Foo Fighters horror comedy less than killer

This one probably could have been a bonus DVD in the Foo Fighters box set. Like a jam session that goes on too long, Foo Fighters' rock 'n' roll horror-comedy "Studio 666" overstays its welcome. Dave Grohl and his bandmates star as themselves, multi-platinum rock royalty looking to shake the...
DETROIT, MI
Kerrang

Foo Fighters: Watch the incredibly gory new trailer for the band’s horror-comedy Studio 666

As Studio 666 hits cinemas this week, Foo Fighters have shared a new red band trailer for their horror-comedy – and it is both hilarious and unbelievably gory. As the band introduce this latest sneak peek, they advise in advance that the film will "fuck you up", and the following couple of minutes more than live up to that warning: from Taylor Hawkins getting beheaded to Rami Jaffee finding himself up close and personal with a chainsaw.
MOVIES
Billboard

Foo Fighters Talk Comedy Horror ‘Studio 666,’ and the Worst Actor In the Band

Dave Grohl has a lot going on, but that’s not unusual. He’s rock music’s polymath, the guy who played drums in the iconic, grunge-era defining, Rock And Roll Hall of Fame-inducted Nirvana. Then, when it all fell apart, started anew as frontman and guitarist with the Foo Fighters. And another Rock And Roll Hall of Fame induction.
MUSIC
Newnan Times-Herald

Studio 666: Foo Fighters’ horror spoof tarnishes the band’s legacy

If the HBO Max series “Peacemaker” is the model of nostalgic, comedic fantasy crudeness, “Studio 666” is its pallid polar opposite. This insipid, horror, fantasy spoof featuring rock star Dave Grohl and his Foo Fighter band members is an inane and lazy film that squanders the group’s goodwill.
MUSIC
KSDK

Review | 'Studio 666' is proof that the Foo Fighters should stick to music

ST. LOUIS — I have a confession to make! “Studio 666” is bad. As in, listen to one of the “Foo Fighters” albums instead of watching this movie. Passion project or bored output, Dave Grohl and company have composed a rock n’ roll horror opera that aims to be funny and gory at the same time yet only succeeds at being unintentionally laughable.
MUSIC
CinemaBlend

