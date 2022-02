STRATFORD — It took 8:19 for Stratford to change the complexion of Saturday afternoon’s South West Conference quarterfinal. The Red Devils can be thankful for it as well. What was an early three-point deficit tuned into a 17-point lead following a 20-0 Stratford spurt and the Red Devils survived a furious second-half comeback by Bethel to post a 56-52 victory. Stratford will now play at second-seeded Kolbe-Cathedral at 7 p.m. Tuesday night. It will be the second consecutive year that the Red Devils will travel to the Shehan Center to meet Kolbe-Cathedral in the SWC semifinals. The last time Stratford reached the finals was in 2010 when it beat Newtown.

1 DAY AGO