The regular season concludes this week with a ton of great games on the college basketball schedule, including Coach K’s final home game at Duke. It feels like we’ve barely started but the college basketball regular season is coming to an end. This week is the final one on the college basketball schedule and it looks like the sport is peaked for chaos after a historic Saturday that saw the Top 6 teams in the AP poll fall on the same day for the first time ever.

COLLEGE SPORTS ・ 7 HOURS AGO