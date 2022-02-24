ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Who is Fox News’ Steve Harrigan?

REPORTING live from around the world for Fox News, Steve Harrigan has made a career going into danger zones worldwide.

The Atlanta-based correspondent has reported from a record number of countries with more than 80 under his belt.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=26FxJU_0eOAY4fi00
Steve Harrigan reports live from Kyiv, Ukraine in February 2022 Credit: Fox

Who is Steve Harrigan?

Steve Harrigan is a Fox News correspondent who travels the world reporting stories. Before joining Fox News, he was with CNN's Moscow bureau for ten years.

During his time at CNN, he was on the Moscow team who won the Peabody, DuPont, and Kaplan Awards for excellence in reporting.

He has also reported live from more countries than any other Fox News correspondent in history, with live reels and reports from more than 80 countries.

What stories has Steve Harrigan covered?

Harrigan joined Fox News in 2001, still reporting from Moscow. However, soon after, he provided up-close-and-personal coverage of Operation Enduring Freedom from Afghanistan following the September 11th terrorist attacks.

He went on to report on crises both in the US and around the globe. From Hurricane Katrina to the violence of the Mexican cartels, the terrorist attacks in Paris, to the Ferguson, Missouri death of Michael Brown, and the subsequent investigation and protests.

He reported from Kyiv, Ukraine, on February 24, 2022, where he spoke live from a balcony in a bulletproof vest and helmet, as sirens went off in the background.

In a YouTube video for Fox News in 2021, Harrigan reflected on being offered a desk position following his first return from Afghanistan.

"I just said 'I want you to send me to the worst spot,'" he replied.

Where did Steve Harrington go to college?

Harrigan graduated from Duke University with a Ph.D. in comparative literature and is fluent in Russian.

