‘My family are in danger’ – Shevchenko calls for peace in Ukraine amid Russia war as Voronin also shares horror in Kiev

By Anthony Chapman
The US Sun
 3 days ago
FORMER Chelsea striker Andriy Shevchenko has called for peace following Russia’s invasion of Ukraine.

His plea came after ex-Liverpool ace Andriy Voronin urged Vladimir Putin to ‘stop what you are doing’ after sharing the realities of the horrors unfurling in Ukraine’s capital Kiev.

Andriy Shevchenko has called for peace following Russia's invasion of Ukraine Credit: Getty
Andriy Voronin urged Vladimir Putin to stop attacking Kiev following missile strikes Credit: Instagram @voroninandrey

Russian troops attacked their neighbours on Thursday morning following weeks of militarisation on Ukraine’s border.

Shevchenko urged for a quick and peaceful resolution with his ‘family under attack’.

The former Ukraine star, capped 111 times by his country, wrote on social media: “In the early hours a full scale war was initiated by Russia.

“My people and my family are under attack. Ukraine and its population want peace and territorial integrity.

“Please I ask you to support our country and call the Russian government to stop their aggression and violation of international law.

“We only want peace. War is not the answer.”

As countries around the world hit Russia with sanctions, sports supremos have also been taking action.

Zenit’s Gazprom Arena has been stripped of hosting this year’s Champions League final.

And Formula One looks set to scrap the Russian Grand Prix following protests from drivers.

The likes of Poland and Sweden are also refusing to take part in World Cup play-offs against Russia.

While one MP claims Roman Abramovich should be barred from owning Chelsea.

Meanwhile, Voronin - capped 75 times by Ukraine - revealed his fury as the capital Kiev was struck by missiles.

The ex-Reds ace, now an assistant manager with Russian side Dynamo Moscow, raged: “We will remember this day forever.

“My country, rockets flew at my beloved city today, stop what you are doing.”

Voronin and Shevchenko’s pleas come after Oleksandr Zinchenko sent out a warning to Putin.

The Man City star boomed: “I hope you die the most painful suffering death, creature.”

