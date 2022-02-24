Suspect in fatal 2018 stabbing on North Shore pleads guilty to third-degree murder

Joden Rocco is accused in a deadly stabbing on the North Shore. (8/19/18)

PITTSBURGH — The suspect in a deadly stabbing on the North Shore pleaded guilty in court on Thursday.

Joden Rocco pleaded guilty to third-degree murder and possession of instruments of crime.

Rocco allegedly killed Dulane Cameron outside of Tequila Cowboy on the North Shore in 2018, according to police.

Police said they obtained surveillance video that showed Rocco being denied entry into the bar, and then begin attacking and trying to punch Cameron and his friend. Rocco then stabbed Cameron in front of a crowd, police said.

Several people did CPR on Cameron, but he died on the sidewalk.

Rocco’s sentencing is scheduled for June 2.

©2022 Cox Media Group