Russia attacks Ukraine: What Colorado government officials are saying

DENVER (KDVR) — Russia launched attacks on Ukraine on Thursday, rocking the country with large explosions.

Colorado government officials weighed in on the attacks throughout the day.

These are the following statements released so far:

Governor Jared Polis

“Ruthless dictator Vladimir Putin’s Russian military aggression in Ukraine violates the freedoms we uphold in our nation and support around the globe. Colorado stands on the side of freedom. War, violence, and chaos threaten the very foundations of the global economy and our national security. I assure Ukrainians that they have the support and prayers of our state. So too we must take action to prevent severe economic fallout and further cost increases for hardworking Coloradans. I join leaders of our federal delegation in urging Congress to immediately suspend the federal gas tax and double down on a rapid clean energy transition to ensure that our energy future cannot be tied to geopolitical conflicts and global commodities.”

Congressman Jason Crow

“Russia’s invasion of Ukraine is not just a violation of international law but also a tyrannical, unprovoked act of aggression against a free and sovereign democratic nation. It will cause terrible death and suffering for both the Ukrainian and Russian people. Putin’s goal is clear: to redraw borders to reestablish the Soviet block and usurp democracy in Europe and throughout the world. The U.S. and international response must be swift and crippling. We must immediately:

Impose comprehensive economic sanctions to shut Russia off from the international financial system, Condemn and marginalize Russian officials, Establish long-term support for the Ukrainian armed resistance and civil society mobilization, Prepare to meet and care for the flow of refugees from Ukraine, and Conduct a swift realignment of NATO military posture in Europe.

“It’s time for the free world to unite and stop this tyranny. We must never stop defending democracy at home or abroad.”

U.S. Rep. Diana DeGette

“There’s a special place in hell for people like Vladimir Putin. By launching a full-blown, unprovoked, unjustifiable attack on the people of Ukraine, Vladimir Putin – and Vladimir Putin alone – is responsible for the catastrophic loss of life and unprecedented destruction that this war will bring. The U.S. and its allies stand steadfast with the people of Ukraine in this fight to protect their sovereignty. We will not stand idly by and watch a peaceful nation be overrun in such a brutal way. The U.S. will continue to work closely with our partners and allies around the world to ensure Russia is held fully accountable and pays a tremendous price for its actions.”

Senator Michael Bennet

“Putin’s corrupt and self-serving distortion of history and disregard for international law has upended the post WWII order. His violent path will result in grave consequences not only for the Ukrainian people but for the Russian people as well.

“The United States, coordinating with our allies and partners, must punish Putin immediately for his unprovoked aggression. We should impose the full weight of economic sanctions right now, explore options to bolster the Ukrainian resistance, and stand resolute in our support of democracy and the rule of law.”

We will add to this story as we receive statements from other Colorado leaders.

