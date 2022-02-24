Wisconsin 5th state to call for convention on term limits

WISC-TV/Channel3000

MADISON, Wis. (AP) — Wisconsin has become the fifth state to call for a convention of the states to amend the U.S. Constitution with congressional term limits.

The state Assembly passed a resolution Thursday calling for the convention. The Senate passed the resolution early Wednesday morning.

The resolution does not say how many terms U.S. representatives and senators should be allowed to serve.

It takes 34 states to call a convention to amend the U.S. Constitution.

Wisconsin is one of 17 states that has passed a broader resolution calling a for a separate convention of states to amend the Constitution with term limits, a balanced budget requirement and limitations on the governor’s powers.