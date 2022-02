Last month, Nintendo revealed that The Legend of Zelda: Majora's Mask will be the next game added as part of Nintendo Switch Online's Expansion Pack. Today, Nintendo announced that the game will arrive on Friday February 25th. Majora's Mask originally released in 2000 on Nintendo 64, and is widely considered one of the best games in the Zelda franchise. Over the years, it has been offered on multiple platforms, including GameCube, Wii, Wii U, and 3DS. However, for those that never had the chance to experience it, this should provide the perfect opportunity!

VIDEO GAMES ・ 10 DAYS AGO