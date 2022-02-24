War in Ukraine: Local financial analyst weighs in on economic impacts to US, global economies

Ukraine Tensions Financial Markets In this photo provided by the New York Stock Exchange, traders gather at a post on the floor, Thursday, Feb. 24, 2022. Stocks fell worldwide on Thursday after Russia's attack of Ukraine sent fear coursing through markets and upped the pressure on the high inflation already squeezing the global economy. (Courtney Crow/New York Stock Exchange via AP) (Courtney Crow)

As battles continue in Ukraine following Russia’s invasion this week, sanctions and uncertainty are expected to cause major economic impacts are expected to the American, European, and global economies, according to a local financial analyst.

>>RELATED COVERAGE: What does the Russian invasion of Ukraine mean for America’s economy?

The U.S. economy is already battling inflation issues and the economic uncertainty brought on by the “major geopolitical event” that has put U.S. regulators in a tough spot, Fall Ainina, Vice President of James Investment Research told News Center 7.

>>Photos: Russia attacks Ukraine

Two major commodities that will see price hikes are energy, mainly oil, and wheat, Ainina said. That would mean higher prices for gas and other products, he said.

“This is significant because Russia has 10 percent of world energy production and 75 percent of gas consumption in Europe,” he said.

>>LIVE UPDATES: Russia invades Ukraine

Both Ukraine and Russia are major exporters of wheat and due to the connectivity of Russia within the European economy. But as for the overall impacts to the U.S. economy, Ainina says it depends on the U.S. Federal Reserve.

“How the Federal Reserve reacts to these events will determine the impact on the U.S. economy,” he said.

>>Volodymyr Zelenskyy: Who is Ukraine’s president?

Ainina said the Feds are “walking a tightrope” with how to not only limit the uncertainty brought on by the war, but also the battle against inflation that’s already facing the American economy. To help with inflation issues Ainina said the Federal Reserve will need to raise interest rates, but how much will determine the economic impacts.

>>Vladimir Putin: Who is Russia’s president?

“If they raise the interest rate too much they may slow down the economy and push into a recession. But if they don’t raise interest rates inflation is going to be higher, which is bad for the economy as well,” he said.

“The question is how are they going to manage this crisis on top of the rising inflation and the impact of rising oil and commodities. So far the market is expecting them to tighten, which means fighting inflation is more important.”

However with the sanctions announced by President Joe Biden today, Ainina says Russia is likely planning a response themselves.

“The thing we have to worry about is cyberattacks. Depending on the severity of these sanctions, Russia will retaliate with cyberattacks. A lot of people will say that is a risk to the economy.”

©2022 Cox Media Group