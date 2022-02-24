ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Penn State OL Hunter Nourzad gets a transfer ratings bump

By Clint Brewster
Cover picture for the articleIn a continued effort to strive for the most accurate ratings possible, the 247Sports transfer rankings council has used the last few weeks — as the portal has finally slowed down — to identify players who need rankings adjustments. Factors that went into this process include new intel (as transfers have...

