Luka Garza on his number being retired: It's something I'll never forget

By David Eickholt
247Sports
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleOn Tuesday night, during Iowa's 46-32 lead over Michigan State, former Hawkeye legend Luka Garza received his long overdue ovation. Having a national player of the year caliber senior season with no fans in the stands is unlike anything that anybody has experienced before. The halftime ceremony was a...

