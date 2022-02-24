ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Income Tax

South Carolina House's $14 billion budget provides raises for almost all

By Jeffrey Collins, Associated Press
abcnews4.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleCOLUMBIA, S.C. (AP) — South Carolina House budget writers want to send raises to teachers, state employees and law enforcement, build new schools and a...

abcnews4.com

Comments / 11

reelman
3d ago

Here we go. With more money in politicians and state workers pockets they'll be more inclined to work harder for us.🤣😂@🐑🐑🐑🐑🐑

Reply
4
Related
Reuters

Russia's isolation deepens as Ukraine resists invasion

KYIV/MOSCOW, Feb 28 (Reuters) - Russia's political and economic isolation deepened on Monday as its forces met stiff resistance in Ukraine's capital and other cities in the biggest assault on a European state since World War Two. President Vladimir Putin put Russia's nuclear deterrent on high alert on Sunday in...
POLITICS
Reuters

Russian central bank scrambles to limit fallout of tough sanctions

Feb 27 (Reuters) - Russia's central bank announced a slew of measures on Sunday to support domestic markets, as it scrambled to manage the broadening fallout of harsh Western sanctions over the weekend in retaliation against Moscow's invasion of Ukraine. The central bank said it would resume buying gold on...
EUROPE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
South Carolina State
The Associated Press

Senators to watch as Supreme Court fight unfolds

WASHINGTON (AP) — President Joe Biden and Senate Democrats say they are hoping for a bipartisan vote to confirm Ketanji Brown Jackson to the Supreme Court. That won’t be easy, but some Republicans have expressed an openness to voting for Biden’s nominee, who currently sits on the U.S. Court of Appeals for the District of Columbia Circuit and would be the first Black woman on the Supreme Court. Republican Sens. Susan Collins of Maine, Lisa Murkowski of Alaska and Lindsey Graham of South Carolina voted last year to confirm Jackson for her current position.
CONGRESS & COURTS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#House#Columbia#Ap

Comments / 0

Community Policy