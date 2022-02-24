Body of Man Found Outside Coffee Hut Identified
Police have identified the man found dead early Wednesday morning outside a coffee hut in southwest...kbnd.com
Police have identified the man found dead early Wednesday morning outside a coffee hut in southwest...kbnd.com
so we don't want to say he was homeless and did not choose to go to a shelter. it's sad that he choose to not go, or keep moving. when I was in 5th or 6th grade we hade a homeless man who was African American and a millionaire. his wife and son died in a house fire....so he would not go inside. he taught me that lots of newspapers and layers made a person warm. he would walk all night when it was 40 and below... a few ppl let him in... to stores at night. also he never drank when it was cold due to the fear of falling asleep. these ppl have mostly come from a lot warmer temperatures. they don't understand the way to survive. those who can't or won't go to a shelter need to be offered coffee, blankets, dry socks and paper....
Comments / 3