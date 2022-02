As the Giants try to bolster their pass rush for new defensive coordinator Wink Martindale this offseason, here’s an intriguing possibility to dream about — Von Miller. Miller, who is about to turn 33, is obviously at the tail end of his dominant career (115.5 sacks). But he’s coming off his second Super Bowl title, with the Rams, and has made $144 million in his career.

NFL ・ 2 DAYS AGO