Train Hopping A Dangerous Trend At Texas-Mexico Border
3 days ago
LAREDO, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) – Laredo Sector Border Patrol agents assigned to the Laredo South Station prevented undocumented individuals from using railcars to further their journey into the United States. The incident...
The federal government has donated at least $6 million worth of leftover border wall materials to Texas, which will use them for the state’s plan to build its own wall. The materials bought with federal tax money were donated to that effort despite the fact that on his first day in office, President Joe Biden said that no more American taxpayer dollars would be used to construct a border wall.
EL PASO, TX – U.S. Border Patrol Agents in the El Paso sector in the last seven days have encountered numerous dangerous aggravated felon illegal aliens with criminal records and gang affiliations.
The El Paso Sector continues to see illegal alien gang members with criminal records attempting to enter our borders with different criminal backgrounds that include assault, burglary, driving under the influence, homicide, illegal drug possession, illegal weapon possession and sexual offenses.
Since the beginning of the fiscal year 2022, agents have encountered more than 244 violent illegal…
U.S. Border Patrol agents foiled a human smuggling attempt when they found 132 migrants inside a tractor trailer in Texas. El Paso Sector's agents assigned to the Ysleta Station were tipped off Sunday about smuggling activities that were taking place at an abandoned building and of a second location that was also being utilized by the smugglers.
An American female kidnapping victim was among 15 people who were recently rescued by the Mexican military in the northeastern state of Tamaulipas. The operation came about after the U.S. Border Patrol Patrol’s Laredo Sector Foreign Operation Branch reached out to the FBI after the agency learned that a woman was being held against her own will at a house in the border city of Nuevo Laredo.
The Coast Guard and other federal officials showed off more than a billion dollars’ worth of cocaine and marijuana Thursday that was confiscated from smugglers during several recent operations in the Pacific Ocean and more nearby in the Caribbean Sea. The agency seized 54,500 pounds of cocaine and 15,800...
Mexico’s most powerful drug cartel has turned to al Qaeda- and Taliban-inspired guerrilla tactics in a bloody new phase of its battle to wipe out its rivals. The Jalisco New Generation Cartel, known by its Spanish-language acronym, CJNG, is using landmines and explosives-laden drones to kill other gang members, cops and soldiers in a savage campaign of murder. The gang is also working with Middle Eastern jihadi “technical advisers,” according to Mexican law enforcement and security sources.
One might say that the most dangerous road in the United States, found in Texas is probably a road out here in West Texas. Some would probably tell it it is one of the roads filled with oilfield traffic that see collisions almost daily but you would be wrong. To be the most dangerous highway in the United States, a highway must have numbers like these, for every 100 miles of this highway there are 56.5 fatalities. Over a 14 year span according to Only In Your State, The US Department of Transportation reported 288 crashes and 320 deaths were reported.
Never miss a story: Follow your favorite topics and authors to get a personalized email with the journalism that matters most to you. Southern California might be a great place to live, but the pandemic and an expensive housing market have pushed many residents to move—like, all the way to Mexico.
EDINBURG – Rio Grande Valley (RGV) Sector Border Patrol agents arrested four Salvadoran MS-13 gang members this week.
On Feb. 15, McAllen Border Patrol Station (MCS) agents arrested a Salvadoran national near Hidalgo, whose record checks revealed he is a Mara-Salvatrucha (MS-13) gang member. In 2020, the man was sentenced to five months incarceration and one year of supervised release in Baltimore, Maryland, for an immigration violation. He was subsequently removed from the United States.
That afternoon, MCS processing agents discovered a Salvadoran national whose record checks revealed…
MEXICO CITY — More than a dozen vehicles filled with cartel gunmen rolled into the northern city of Caborca early Wednesday morning, leading to an hours-long shootout, two deaths, and at least five people kidnapped. Footage of the attack quickly spread across social media with loud gunshots in the...
EDINBURG, TX – McAllen Border Patrol Station (MCS) agents arrest several active Mexican illegal alien gang members over the weekend. On Feb. 5, MCS agents working near Havana arrested several illegal aliens, including a Salvadoran man, shortly after illegally entering the United States. During processing, record checks revealed the Salvadoran national is a MS-13 gang member.
International organizations are celebrating a court ruling in Guatemala that will keep five former members of a paramilitary group in prison for the next 30 years for the mass rape of Indigenous women.
Byron Law knew what he was doing was illegal. But the money was too good to pass up. On the morning of July 3, 2019, the 20-year-old and his friend headed out for another run in Law’s black BMW, eager to make some extra cash before the long holiday weekend. With any luck, they’d be finished by lunch.
HIDALGO COUNTY, Texas (ValleyCentral) — Authorities arrested a man crossing from Mexico after they discovered he was wanted for indecency with a child. On Feb. 4, Dionisio Perez Campos, a 42-year-old Mission resident, was crossing from Mexico at the Hidalgo-Reynosa International Bridge. CBP officers learned Perez Campos had an arrest warrant and took him into […]
A federal jury has convicted two members of the Barrio Azteca gang on felony charges related to the murders of a U.S. Consulate employee in Juarez, Mexico, her husband, and the husband of another consulate employee.
The U.S. has reported more than 75.8 million confirmed COVID-19 cases as of February 8. More than 895,000 Americans have died of COVID-19 — the highest death toll of any country. Nationwide, there were an average of 114.9 daily new coronavirus cases per 100,000 Americans in the week ending February 8. Cumulatively, the U.S. has […]
A member of the Jalisco New Generation Cartel—his stomach straining against a black sleeveless vest—is crouching over the body of a mutilated foot soldier from a rival crime group. The fallen man’s hands are bound and his chest looks like it has been torn open. Shocking cellphone...
