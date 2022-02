“When we invested in Bitcoin, we were very ignorant. We had no idea of the environmental impact, we literally didn’t know, we were like this seems like a good store of value and a good way to diversify assets. And of course, it didn’t take very long to get a million — I’m not kidding probably a million — messages telling us what we were doing to the environment,” said Kimbal Musk, in an interview with this reporter. “And of course, our company is about creating alternative energy futures so we really were not informed enough when we made that decision.”

BUSINESS ・ 4 DAYS AGO