The Saints will have a new head coach in 2022, with Dennis Allen replacing Sean Payton. They might also have a new quarterback, with incumbent starter Jameis Winston set to hit free agency in March. That doesn't mean New Orleans isn't prioritizing a potential reunion with Winston, however. If the team hasn't begun negotiations with the veteran QB, it will very soon, according to NFL Media's Jim Trotter, who reported Friday that Winston figures to remain one of its top options under center.

NFL ・ 2 DAYS AGO