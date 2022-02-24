ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Placer County, CA

Placer County Renames 3 Public Roads Containing The Name ‘Squaw’

CBS Sacramento
CBS Sacramento
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1aSuBH_0eOARQaA00
(credit: www.placer.ca.gov)

PLACER COUNTY (CBS13) – Placer County leaders have voted in favor of renaming three county roads whose names contain the term “squaw.”

Squaw Valley Road is now Olympic Valley Road, Squaw Peak Road has become Shirley Canyon Road, and Squaw Peak Way was renamed Marmot Way, according to a statement Thursday from the county.

The term has become widely known as a racist and sexist slur for Indigenous women. The county was in talks with the Washoe Tribe of Nevada and California to rename county roads and property after Squaw Valley Alpine Meadows ski resort announced their name would be changed to Palisades Tahoe in September 2021. The following month, Secretary of the Interior Deb Haaland declared “squaw” a derogatory term and ordered the removal of it from federal lands.

There are still three private roads containing the term, which will also be removed after the new names are decided upon. The county is in the process of finding a new name for Squaw Valley Park in Olympic Valley.

Comments / 1

Related
Gazette

Public comment sought on replacement names for 'squaw' features

The 28 geographic features in Colorado with the word "squaw" in their names are poised to bear new titles soon. The Colorado Geographic Naming Advisory Board, the state board that reviews suggested name changes, will soon begin soliciting public input on replacement names for those features, with an April 4 deadline for the public to submit comments.
COLORADO STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Olympic Valley, CA
State
California State
State
Nevada State
Local
California Government
County
Placer County, CA
Placer County, CA
Government
Sacramento Bee

Placer County divided on plan to move homeless encampment. ‘I’m not going anywhere’.

Placer County has a growing homeless population on its government campus and the community is conflicted about how to deal with it. The county for the past month has been embroiled in a controversy over a proposed ordinance that would make it illegal for homeless individuals to set up camps on county property or in fire-prone areas while it has available beds in its shelters.
PLACER COUNTY, CA
Mount Shasta Herald

This prison town has survived great loss. Now its prison is closing

SUSANVILLE, Calif. – The Waltons planned to spend the rest of their lives here. Patrick had lived in Susanville for 10 years. His wife, Holly, grew up in the tiny California city. Neither wanted to leave. He was on the school board, and she was on the soccer board. The couple and their four children were active in church. Her family still lived close.
SUSANVILLE, CA
Wyoming News

List suggests new names for 43 Wyoming places that include derogatory term 'squaw'

Local landmarks will likely lend their names to public places with the derogatory term “squaw” in the title, the Department of the Interior says. The term has been historically used, often disparagingly, as an ethnic and sexist slur referring to Indigenous women. According to the department, the term will be replaced with “sq___” in official communications. The department, under the leadership of Secretary Deb Haaland, declared the word derogatory in...
WYOMING STATE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Deb Haaland
FOX40

Placer County files its first-ever fentanyl-related murder charge

PLACER COUNTY, Calif. (KTXL) — Placer County filed its first-ever murder charge in connection to a fentanyl-related death.  The defendant was identified by officials as 20-year-old Carson David Schewe.  Officials said Schewe allegedly sold fentanyl to someone on Dec. 3. According to the DA, that sale later led to the death of that person.  Schewe […]
PLACER COUNTY, CA
LocalNewsMatters.org

No end in sight: California’s drought on course to break another record

THE FIRST TWO months of 2022 are shaping up to be the driest January and February in California history, prompting state officials to warn of dire water conditions ahead. “There’s no precipitation forecast through the remainder of February. And there’s very little precipitation in the long-range forecast for March,” Erik Ekdahl, a deputy director with the State Water Resources Control Board, said at a board meeting Tuesday. “All this is pointing to, again, some pretty dire conditions statewide for drought.”
CALIFORNIA STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#County Road#Squaw#Federal Lands#Www Placer Ca Gov Rrb#Marmot Way#Indigenous#Palisades Tahoe
CBS Sacramento

Court Orders Placerville Restaurant To Close For Operating Without Health Permit

PLACERVILLE (CBS13) — An El Dorado County restaurant that defied state COVID-19 rules is being ordered to shut down. El Dorado County officials say Apple Bistro has been operating without a health permit since July 2020. The permit was pulled because the restaurant refused to close for indoor dining – which defied COVID-19 rules at the time. Now, an injunction issued this week by El Dorado County Superior Court bans Apple Bistro from opening until they get a health permit. The county says they’ve told the owners what they need to do to get their permit back, but say the restaurant hasn’t done it.
PLACERVILLE, CA
Eureka Times-Standard

Humboldt County struggles to contain its gases

The state of California has created ambitious targets for reducing methane emissions from landfills, and Humboldt County has no time to waste if it intends to meet those goals. At the start of this year, local governments were required to start collecting organic waste, such as food scraps and yard...
HUMBOLDT COUNTY, CA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
FOX40

Proposed bill would ban the word ‘squaw’ in naming places in California

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – A new bill being proposed in Sacramento would ban the use of the word “squaw” for naming places and geographical features in California by 2024. The proposal was introduced by Assemblymembers James C. Ramos (D-Highland) and Cristina Garcia (D-Bell Gardens). Ramos is the first California Native American elected to the state, […]
SACRAMENTO, CA
WJHL

Forestry: Hawkins County fire 100% contained

HAWKINS COUNTY, Tenn. (WJHL) – A brush fire in Hawkins County drew crews to the Grassy Creek Road area Wednesday afternoon. The fire was listed as 100% contained by the Division of Forestry as of 6 p.m. The Tennessee Division of Forestry Current Wildfires Map reports the fire was active after first being reported around […]
HAWKINS COUNTY, TN
KTLA

Feds won’t give water to California farmers due to severe drought

With California entering the third year of severe drought, federal officials said Wednesday they won’t deliver any water to farmers in the state’s major agricultural region — a decision that will force many to plant fewer crops in the fertile soil that yields the bulk of the nation’s fruits, nuts and vegetables. “It’s devastating to […]
CALIFORNIA STATE
FOX40

Cities with the most expensive homes in Sacramento metro area

(STACKER) — Buying a home is an investment and an increasingly expensive one. The typical value of a home in the United States today is $316,368, a 19.3% increase over the last year. Stacker compiled a list of cities with the most expensive homes in the Sacramento-Roseville-Arden-Arcade metro area using data from Zillow. Cities are ranked by the Zillow […]
SACRAMENTO, CA
CBS Sacramento

CBS Sacramento

Sacramento, CA
60K+
Followers
16K+
Post
24M+
Views
ABOUT

Local news, weather, sports in Sacramento from CBS 13.

 https://sacramento.cbslocal.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy