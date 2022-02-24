ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Military

Military transport aircraft crashes in southern Russia -Interfax

 3 days ago

MOSCOW, Feb 24 (Reuters) - A Russian AN-26 military transport aircraft crashed in Russia's southern Voronezh region on Thursday, killing its crew on board, Interfax news agency quoted Russian military officials as saying.

The accident could have been caused by a technical failure and has not inflicted any damage on the ground, Interfax said, citing a press office of Russia's western military district.

Reporting by Andrey Ostroukh Editing by Chris Reese

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

