Thanking our local engineers during National Engineers Week

ANNAPOLIS, Md. – Maryland’s COVID-19 positivity rate has dropped to its lowest point since early November, according to Governor Larry Hogan. The statewide positivity rate as of Tuesday morning is 2.92%, the first time below 3% since November 6, 2021. Maryland is reporting the fourth lowest positivity rate in the nation. Additionally, hospitalizations are down 84.3% since peaking last month just below 3,500. COVID-19 ICU levels statewide have dropped to their lowest level since August 10, 2021.
