ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Retail

How Better Omnichannel Can Bring Future Growth

By Catherine Salfino
Sourcing Journal
Sourcing Journal
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2L1LGA_0eOAOlho00

Click here to read the full article.

A handful of pre-pandemic years ago, Target announced it was going to remodel its stores, add dozens of small-format locations and put endless aisle technology in the hands of its store associates. Apparently, the announcement went over like a lead balloon, seeing as brick-and-mortar retail was supposedly on its way out.

“We said we’re going to use our stores as fulfillment hubs and activate 1900 fulfillment centers across the country,” Target’s Brian Cornell, CEO , recently recalled during a keynote session at the 2022 NRF Big Show in New York. “Well, I was sitting in that room and it was a pretty cold reaction. But those investments in our team, in our stores and in our fulfillment model — things like pick up in-store, curbside pickup and having a Shipt Shopper come to your home — were really important during the pandemic. And I think they will be sticking as we go forward.”

Software developer Adobe states 8 of 10 B2B companies say omnichannel is critical to their future success. But, like many a relationship, it can be complicated.

“Your customer experience can easily become fragmented and inconsistent. And when that happens, customers hesitate to buy,” the company states in a recently released eBook. “They wonder if they can get a better deal online, in store, or through a different distributor. To succeed, you need a fully integrated customer experience that’s clear, consistent and greater than the sum of its parts.”

Even though COVID-19 continues, apparel shoppers have been venturing back to physical stores. Yet the pandemic made them much more comfortable with buying clothes online, as well. To wit, nearly three-quarters of consumers (72 percent) have purchased clothes in a brick-and-mortar store within the last month, according to Cotton Incorporated’s 2021 Coronavirus Response Consumer Survey, Wave 9, December 8, 2021. At the same time, 71 percent have purchased clothes online. And 68 percent have used their phones to browse apparel online while they were shopping for clothes in a physical store.

Further, while 40 percent of consumers say they have a stronger preference now than before the pandemic for buying clothes in a physical store, 36 percent say they now prefer buying their apparel online, according to the Coronavirus Response Survey (Wave 9).

To appeal to today’s multi-channel consumers , Adobe advises retailers to audit their products across all their channels for consistency in content description and imagery. The company also says retailers need to be sure all their channels, including Amazon Business, are connected to the same e-commerce platform and inventory management system. Additionally, stores have to make sure their pricing, payment and shipping options are consistent so customers get the same deal no matter where they shop. And not only do retailers need to allow for buying online and picking up in-store, they need to provide in-store tablets or kiosks where shoppers or store sales reps can search for products that may not be available locally.

In the next few months, 58 percent of consumers plan to spend more on clothing, with 60 percent of those consumers planning to shop online for that clothing, according to the Coronavirus Response Survey (Wave 9).

Going forward, nearly half of all consumers (48 percent) expect apparel retailers to offer online ordering with curbside or in-store pickup , according to the Coronavirus Response Survey (Wave 9). Another 27 percent expect stores to offer same-day delivery.

Salesfloor, a digital platform that connects web shoppers with store associates, suggests retailers showcase their products, prices and proximity to local customers who are conducting product searches online. Stores should display their location, hours, directions, and inventory availability (including aisle location) nearest the searcher’s home or office. They should also publicize in-store events and promotions across digital channels and invite preferred customers personally.

Online shoppers should also be encouraged to collect their purchases in-store with fulfillment promotions, Salesfloor suggests. And associates should reach out to customers with hyper-targeted offers based on individual and specific purchase history. The company also suggests stores stream live, in-store product demonstrations, celebrity appearances or special sales events.

Salesfloor recently acquired Automat , a conversational artificial intelligence (AI) platform that powers guided shopping experiences, product recommendations and personalization for brands. The move brings virtual shopping, clienteling and sales automation for retailers to the company’s abilities.

“Through this exciting acquisition, we are able to provide a mix of human store associates and AI-assisted capabilities to optimize the shopping experience,” said Oscar Sachs, CEO of Salesfloor. “The combination of skilled store associates and the ability to leverage automation technology allows for a more personalized, targeted and efficient shopping experience for the customer, while also optimizing the use of store associate’s valuable time – ultimately, to the benefit of retailers.”

Target ’s Cornell said when his team put their strategy together back in 2017, they had no idea what they would be facing a few years later when COVID hit.

“But those investments paid back in a big way during the pandemic,” he said. ” I think as we go forward there’s going to be that great balance between consumers who still love physically being at a store yet want all the ease, convenience and safety that comes with just driving up and receiving that order or having something put on their doorstep. We’ve seen it’s not ‘either/ or’ — it’s an ‘and.’ Even in the pandemic, consumers have gravitated to both physical stores and taking advantage of digital and — in many cases — same day fulfillment options, to meet their needs. I think that’s here to stay.”

Cotton Incorporated is a global resource for all things cotton. The research and promotion organization continues its near-50-year commitment to providing expertise and information on all aspects of the global cotton supply chain: from dirt to shirt—and beyond. Additional relevant information can be found at CottonLifestyleMonitor.com. More from Sourcing Journal Best of Sourcing Journal

Comments / 0

Related
Sourcing Journal

Reopening the ‘Experience Economy’ Fuels January Retail Sales

Click here to read the full article. Strong January sales reflect “the optimism and eagerness for the year ahead,” Mastercard senior advisor Steve Sadove said. This content is for Limited, SJ Promo- 40% off, Annual, SJ Promo 50% off, $2/ Week, $3 / Week, SJ Promo- 25% off and $15 a Month members only. You can read up to five free articles each month with a Limited Level Subscription. Please visit the site and log in, or subscribe to read. More from Sourcing JournalRalph Lauren Has Big Plans for Brick-and-MortarWhy Versace's High-Fashion Style Is Going to Cost MoreHere's Why Merchandise Margin Trends Could Reverse in 2022Best of Sourcing JournalDTC Explainer: Everything You Need to Know about Direct-to-ConsumerTariffs and Their Place in the American EconomyThe AEPC: Learning More About India’s Apparel Export Promotion Council
LOS ANGELES, CA
Sourcing Journal

Retailers Feel They’re in the Money with Pent-up Consumer Demand

Click here to read the full article. Retailers may have had a few challenging years, but the ones that have weathered the tough times have a secret sauce for their success: marketing, social media and e-commerce. Retailers are seeing a growing need by customers to get out of their leggings and jogging pants and explore new clothing avenues. But they need to be nudged into stores or at least enticed onto websites to view new styles and silhouettes. “Customers are out there and are buying,” said Maryann Patterson, owner of Glamourous Fashions, based in San Antonio, Texas. “We have all gained weight...
LOS ANGELES, CA
Sourcing Journal

Where Will Supply Chain Tech Investments Go in 2022?

Click here to read the full article. Last year broke records with some $33.6 billion funneled into supply chain and logistics tech globally, according to CB Insights research. This content is for Limited, SJ Promo- 40% off, Annual, SJ Promo 50% off, $2/ Week, $3 / Week, SJ Promo- 25% off and $15 a Month members only. You can read up to five free articles each month with a Limited Level Subscription. Please visit the site and log in, or subscribe to read. More from Sourcing JournalRetail Is Ready for the Next Big Thing--And it's Not What You ThinkMore Same Day, More Last Mile. The Amazon Effect is Coming for Logistics.Follow the Money: These Brands Are Ready to Break OutBest of Sourcing JournalDTC Explainer: Everything You Need to Know about Direct-to-ConsumerTariffs and Their Place in the American EconomyThe AEPC: Learning More About India’s Apparel Export Promotion Council
RETAIL
Sourcing Journal

Allbirds Eyes New Channel for Growth

Click here to read the full article. The sustainable footwear brand plans to “selectively enter third-party retail relationships” starting in the second quarter. This content is for Limited, SJ Promo- 40% off, Annual, SJ Promo 50% off, $2/ Week, $3 / Week, SJ Promo- 25% off and $15 a Month members only. You can read up to five free articles each month with a Limited Level Subscription. Please visit the site and log in, or subscribe to read. More from Sourcing JournalSteve Madden Plans Double-Digit Price IncreasesBrooks CEO on $1 Billion 2021: 'A Record Year Across Every Metric We Track'Retailers Feel They're in the Money with Pent-up Consumer DemandBest of Sourcing JournalAllbirds and Chinatown Market Upcycle Scraps Into Auctionable FashionSourcing Snapshot: Global Footwear Manufacturing and Trade
APPAREL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Omnichannel#Target#Cotton Incorporated
Sourcing Journal

How to Win the Athleisure Race

Click here to read the full article. Athleisure, a portmanteau of the words “athletic” and “leisure,” is leading the fashion game into 2022. While pandemic lockdowns boosted a global trend in stylish sportswear, the multi-billion-dollar athleisure movement is here to stay as consumers continue to seek comfortable, fashionable clothing that suits every pace and place. Appealing to consumer interest in both wellness and fashion, athleisure is a hybrid style of clothing that can be worn everywhere, from a gym session to a coffee date. Consumers typically look for athleisure that’s durable, high-performance, breathable and sweat-proof while also stylish and trendy. To...
APPAREL
Sourcing Journal

Tremaine Emory of Denim Tears Is Supreme’s New Creative Director

Click here to read the full article. Denim Tears’ Tremaine Emory is adding to his collection of titles as the new creative director of streetwear label Supreme. Emory, who serves as the creative director for his own brand Denim Tears and co-founder of creative incubator No Vacancy Inn, will work closely with the Supreme design team and founder James Jebbia while continuing his other ventures. Emory is the first creative director to lead Supreme since the streetwear brand was acquired by VF Corporation in a $2.1 billion deal in late 2020. VF said during the time of the acquisition that the brand...
DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS
Sourcing Journal

Sears’ Parent Embroiled in Another Million-Dollar Supplier Lawsuit

Click here to read the full article. Transformco is battling another supplier lawsuit over unpaid orders, this time from a former California vendor. This content is for Limited, SJ Promo- 40% off, Annual, SJ Promo 50% off, $2/ Week, $3 / Week, SJ Promo- 25% off and $15 a Month members only. You can read up to five free articles each month with a Limited Level Subscription. Please visit the site and log in, or subscribe to read. More from Sourcing JournalUS Retailers Rethink Vaccine MandatesAmerichem's 2022 Color Trends Play to the SensesLevi's Brand President Jennifer Sey 'Pushed Out' Over Controversial ViewsBest of Sourcing JournalDTC Explainer: Everything You Need to Know about Direct-to-ConsumerTariffs and Their Place in the American EconomyThe AEPC: Learning More About India’s Apparel Export Promotion Council
LOS ANGELES, CA
Sourcing Journal

Brooks CEO on $1 Billion 2021: ‘A Record Year Across Every Metric We Track’

Click here to read the full article. The footwear brand saw revenue jump 31 percent year over year to $1.11 billion on sustained demand for running shoes in 2021. This content is for Limited, SJ Promo- 40% off, Annual, SJ Promo 50% off, $2/ Week, $3 / Week, SJ Promo- 25% off and $15 a Month members only. You can read up to five free articles each month with a Limited Level Subscription. Please visit the site and log in, or subscribe to read. More from Sourcing JournalAsics Sees Strong Running Growth6 Apparel Themes to Watch in 2022Designer Brands CEO: 'Our Assortment Is Vastly Different Than Pre-Covid'Best of Sourcing JournalAllbirds and Chinatown Market Upcycle Scraps Into Auctionable FashionSourcing Snapshot: Global Footwear Manufacturing and Trade
LOS ANGELES, CA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Retail
NewsBreak
Technology
NewsBreak
Economy
Country
India
NewsBreak
Walmart
Sourcing Journal

Streamlining Supply Chain Software for Maximum Agility

Click here to read the full article. In such a fast-moving industry as fashion, with its endless moving parts around the globe, companies that manage supply chains must be aware of what’s happening every step of the way. So, it might seem paradoxical that the more complex the ecosystem being monitored, the simpler and more user-friendly the software platforms need to be. “Complexity is the enemy of efficiency,” said Tobias Grabler, COO of supply chain software solutions Topo Solutions in a fireside chat with Sourcing Journal. “It drives up costs, increases errors and slows things down.” This is especially true of software...
SOFTWARE
Sourcing Journal

Executive Tête-à-Tête Behind $5.8M JD Sports Fine

Click here to read the full article. Elsewhere in British retail, an online apparel and homewares retailer backed from Mike Ashley’s Frasers Group collapsed into administration. This content is for Limited, SJ Promo- 40% off, Annual, SJ Promo 50% off, $2/ Week, $3 / Week, SJ Promo- 25% off and $15 a Month members only. You can read up to five free articles each month with a Limited Level Subscription. Please visit the site and log in, or subscribe to read. More from Sourcing Journal'Commerce-as-a-Service' Platform Goes Public in $646 Million SPACTesco Exiting Myanmar Amid 'Deep Violation' of Labor RightsBritish Retail Benefits From Covid Restriction RollbackBest of Sourcing JournalDTC Explainer: Everything You Need to Know about Direct-to-ConsumerTariffs and Their Place in the American EconomyThe AEPC: Learning More About India’s Apparel Export Promotion Council
RETAIL
Sourcing Journal

Asos and Armani’s Logistics Firm Courted by GXO

Click here to read the full article. A deal would enhance GXO’s “ESG leadership position given Clipper’s reverse logistics and circular economy offerings.” This content is for Limited, SJ Promo- 40% off, Annual, SJ Promo 50% off, $2/ Week, $3 / Week, SJ Promo- 25% off and $15 a Month members only. You can read up to five free articles each month with a Limited Level Subscription. Please visit the site and log in, or subscribe to read. More from Sourcing JournalWhat Jane Fonda Really Thinks of New York's Fashion ActWhere Will Supply Chain Tech Investments Go in 2022?Did Macy's Just Get a Little Bit of Breathing Room?Best of Sourcing JournalDTC Explainer: Everything You Need to Know about Direct-to-ConsumerTariffs and Their Place in the American EconomyThe AEPC: Learning More About India’s Apparel Export Promotion Council
LOS ANGELES, CA
Forbes

How To Implement Omnichannel Sales Successfully: Four Pitfalls To Avoid

Mert Yentur is the founder and CEO of Pitcher, an end-to-end mobile sales enablement and content management platform. The ultimate goal for sales teams is to deliver the right message, at the right time, to the right customer and in the right channel. Conditioned as consumers are to expect an informative and efficient purchasing journey, the pressure is then on B2B sellers to deliver an equally satisfying experience to their business customers.
TECHNOLOGY
Sourcing Journal

Mango on Track to Fulfilling Aggressive Sustainability Targets

Click here to read the full article. Just days after announcing it was revolutionizing its packaging supply chain to protect the world’s forests, Mango also debuted a sustainable denim collection and a list of targets it plans to meet by 2050. The Spanish apparel brand’s latest denim range includes sustainable elements with fibers like GOTS– and OCS-certified organic cotton, and production methods such as EcoWash, which uses Environmental Impact Measurement (EIM) software to measure the amount of water and chemicals used in jeans washing and finishing. The range features jeans, denim jackets, jumpsuits and shirting for women, men and children. Standout women’s...
ENVIRONMENT
Sourcing Journal

Revolve Plans East Coast Warehouse

Click here to read the full article. Co-CEO Michael Mente said the average cost to fulfill an order decreased by 12 percent year-over-year, even amid supply chain headwinds. This content is for Limited, SJ Promo- 40% off, Annual, SJ Promo 50% off, $2/ Week, $3 / Week, SJ Promo- 25% off and $15 a Month members only. You can read up to five free articles each month with a Limited Level Subscription. Please visit the site and log in, or subscribe to read. More from Sourcing JournalVolta Trucks Raises $260 Million to Scale Electric Vehicle ProductionIndustrial Real Estate Exec: 'Amazon Effect' Means Companies Can't Get the Space They NeedAsos and Armani's Logistics Firm Courted by GXOBest of Sourcing JournalDTC Explainer: Everything You Need to Know about Direct-to-ConsumerTariffs and Their Place in the American EconomyThe AEPC: Learning More About India’s Apparel Export Promotion Council
LOS ANGELES, CA
Sourcing Journal

US Retailers Rethink Vaccine Mandates

Click here to read the full article. U.S. businesses are now in the driver’s seat when it comes to creating—and enforcing—their own vaccine policies. This content is for Limited, SJ Promo- 40% off, Annual, SJ Promo 50% off, $2/ Week, $3 / Week, SJ Promo- 25% off and $15 a Month members only. You can read up to five free articles each month with a Limited Level Subscription. Please visit the site and log in, or subscribe to read. More from Sourcing JournalAmerichem's 2022 Color Trends Play to the SensesSears' Parent Embroiled in Another Million-Dollar Supplier LawsuitLevi's Brand President Jennifer Sey 'Pushed Out' Over Controversial ViewsBest of Sourcing JournalDTC Explainer: Everything You Need to Know about Direct-to-ConsumerTariffs and Their Place in the American EconomyThe AEPC: Learning More About India’s Apparel Export Promotion Council
LOS ANGELES, CA
Sourcing Journal

8 Home Trends to Watch, From Wellness and Waste to Seaweed and Nostalgia

Click here to read the full article. As the pandemic persists, so too does its influence on the home industry. This content is for Limited, SJ Promo- 40% off, Annual, SJ Promo 50% off, $2/ Week, $3 / Week, SJ Promo- 25% off and $15 a Month members only. You can read up to five free articles each month with a Limited Level Subscription. Please visit the site and log in, or subscribe to read. More from Sourcing JournalHavenly Gains Supply Chain Control by Acquiring The InsideREFIBRA™ Marks 5-Year Anniversary on the MarketAmid Bottlenecks, Furniture Manufacturers Look Closer to HomeBest of Sourcing JournalDTC Explainer: Everything You Need to Know about Direct-to-ConsumerTariffs and Their Place in the American EconomyThe AEPC: Learning More About India’s Apparel Export Promotion Council
HOME & GARDEN
Sourcing Journal

TJX CEO on 51% Q4 Net Sales Bump: ‘We’re the Price Leader’

Click here to read the full article. Steep fourth-quarter freight costs led the TJ Maxx parent to fall short of Wall Street’s estimates for adjusted diluted earnings per share. This content is for Limited, SJ Promo- 40% off, Annual, SJ Promo 50% off, $2/ Week, $3 / Week, SJ Promo- 25% off and $15 a Month members only. You can read up to five free articles each month with a Limited Level Subscription. Please visit the site and log in, or subscribe to read. More from Sourcing JournalDOJ Antitrust Taskforce to 'Suss Out' Supply Chain 'Collusion'Turning Point Near for Global Trade?Nike Reschedules Long Delayed Return-to-Office DateBest of Sourcing JournalDTC Explainer: Everything You Need to Know about Direct-to-ConsumerTariffs and Their Place in the American EconomyThe AEPC: Learning More About India’s Apparel Export Promotion Council
FINANCIAL REPORTS
Sourcing Journal

Steve Madden Plans Double-Digit Price Increases

Click here to read the full article. CEO Edward Rosenfeld said the company is facing transit times of about 70 days, up from a pre-pandemic average of 30 days. This content is for Limited, SJ Promo- 40% off, Annual, SJ Promo 50% off, $2/ Week, $3 / Week, SJ Promo- 25% off and $15 a Month members only. You can read up to five free articles each month with a Limited Level Subscription. Please visit the site and log in, or subscribe to read. More from Sourcing JournalNike Pullback Hits Foot Locker Stock HardBy Land, Sea and Air, DHL Tackling Carbon Emissions ReductionAllbirds Eyes New Channel for GrowthBest of Sourcing JournalAllbirds and Chinatown Market Upcycle Scraps Into Auctionable FashionSourcing Snapshot: Global Footwear Manufacturing and Trade
LOS ANGELES, CA
Sourcing Journal

Sourcing Journal

Los Angeles, CA
1K+
Followers
2K+
Post
108K+
Views
ABOUT

A hub of global news and information, relied upon by leaders in the textile, soft goods, and apparel industries.

 https://sourcingjournal.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy