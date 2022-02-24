Vera Bradley is offering massive markdowns on its trendy purses—here's what to buy

Save up to 30% on must-have Vera Bradley bags right now. Reviewed/Vera Bradley

— Recommendations are independently chosen by Reviewed’s editors. Purchases you make through our links may earn us a commission.

If you've been eyeing a cute crossbody or trendy tote, we have a sale you won't want to miss. Right now, you can add a pop of color to your wardrobe by shopping Vera Bradley's massive sale section for incredible savings on tons of most-wanted bags and accessories.

Get deals and shopping advice delivered straight to your phone. Sign up for text message alerts from the experts at Reviewed.

For a limited time, you can save as much as 30% on playfully patterned handbags , backpacks , accessories and apparel . That means you can scoop Vera Bradley's whimsical designs and customer-favorite pieces at a big bargain.

► Patagonia Winter Sale: Score epic deals on the outdoor gear you need while supplies last

► Tory Burch: Shop the semi-annual sale for big savings on chic styles

One great pick is the Vera Bradley campus backpack , down from $125 to as little as $87.50 in the Ribbons Plaid pattern. This variation of one of our favorite backpacks for work and travel features padded shoulder straps, a convenient laptop compartment and plenty of zippered pockets.

If you're planning on traveling this year, consider the Vera Bradley travel duffel bag , currently on sale for just $77 in the Glass Vines and Lavender Butterflies patterns—an impressive $33 markdown. We think Vera Bradley duffel bags make great gifts for people who love to travel . This popular bag features a removable strap, water-repellent fabric and plenty of interior and exterior pockets. "I’ve used a Vera Bradley tote bag for the past five years, filling it to the brim until I have to forcibly zip it up, and somehow the straps have yet to pop off," our tester said.

If you're in the market for a stylish and sturdy handbag, Vera Bradley is the place to shop. Browse the retailer's line of quintessential totes right now to snag some incredible discounts.

The best deals at the Vera Bradley sale

Save big on totes, handbags and accessories at Vera Bradley. Reviewed/Vera Bradley

There’s more where this deal came from. Sign up for Reviewed’s Perks and Rec newsletter and we’ll keep ’em coming every Sunday through Friday.

The product experts at Reviewed have all your shopping needs covered. Follow Reviewed on Facebook , Twitter , Instagram , TikTok or Flipboard for the latest deals, product reviews and more.

Prices were accurate at the time this article was published but may change over time.

This article originally appeared on Reviewed: Vera Bradley is offering massive markdowns on its trendy purses—here's what to buy