Vera Bradley is offering massive markdowns on its trendy purses—here's what to buy

By Elsie Boskamp, Reviewed
 3 days ago
Save up to 30% on must-have Vera Bradley bags right now. Reviewed/Vera Bradley

If you've been eyeing a cute crossbody or trendy tote, we have a sale you won't want to miss. Right now, you can add a pop of color to your wardrobe by shopping Vera Bradley's massive sale section for incredible savings on tons of most-wanted bags and accessories.

For a limited time, you can save as much as 30% on playfully patterned handbags , backpacks , accessories and apparel . That means you can scoop Vera Bradley's whimsical designs and customer-favorite pieces at a big bargain.

One great pick is the Vera Bradley campus backpack , down from $125 to as little as $87.50 in the Ribbons Plaid pattern. This variation of one of our favorite backpacks for work and travel features padded shoulder straps, a convenient laptop compartment and plenty of zippered pockets.

If you're planning on traveling this year, consider the Vera Bradley travel duffel bag , currently on sale for just $77 in the Glass Vines and Lavender Butterflies patterns—an impressive $33 markdown. We think Vera Bradley duffel bags make great gifts for people who love to travel . This popular bag features a removable strap, water-repellent fabric and plenty of interior and exterior pockets. "I’ve used a Vera Bradley tote bag for the past five years, filling it to the brim until I have to forcibly zip it up, and somehow the straps have yet to pop off," our tester said.

If you're in the market for a stylish and sturdy handbag, Vera Bradley is the place to shop. Browse the retailer's line of quintessential totes right now to snag some incredible discounts.

The best deals at the Vera Bradley sale

Save big on totes, handbags and accessories at Vera Bradley. Reviewed/Vera Bradley

Shop the Vera Bradley sale .

Prices were accurate at the time this article was published but may change over time.

This article originally appeared on Reviewed: Vera Bradley is offering massive markdowns on its trendy purses—here's what to buy

