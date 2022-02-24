ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kenosha, WI

Kenosha snow emergency goes into effect midnight tonight

By TMJ4 Web Staff
 3 days ago
The City of Kenosha has issued a snow emergency that will go into effect midnight Friday (as in midnight tonight) as the area braces for as much as 4 inches of snow.

A statement from the city states the snow emergency will last until midnight Saturday (midnight tomorrow night).

The emergency order prohibits parking on all streets in the city, in order to give plows more room to clear snow and to give emergency vehicles more room to maneuver.

