CNN cuts away from Ukraine air-raid sirens for Applebee's ad in jarring transition

By Breanna Robinson
 2 days ago

CNN cut away from live coverage of Ukraine's air-raid sirens following Russia's invasion for an Applebee's commercial - and the transition was jarring.

On Thursday, the news outlet aired footage of buildings in the Ukrainian capital of Kyiv as air sirens can be heard in the background.

Then in a matter of seconds, the Ukrainian coverage cuts to an in-picture Applebee's commercial advertising "A little bit of chicken fried" and "cold beer on Friday nights".

People were quite taken aback by the transition and had many things to say, from jokes to the state of society.

"If they all just waited to have a cold beer on a Friday night at Applebee's, maybe they would have reconsidered!" one wrote.

"Man, if that doesn't sum up the stat of society these days, I don't know what does," another added.

A third wrote: "I think we could all use a beer right now, the entire planet. I don't even like beer, but I'll have one."

This isn't the first time Applebee's commercials had less than perfect timing on networks.

In August 2020, CNN's Brianna Keilar was covering broadway star Nick Cordero's passing from Covid-19 and introducing her upcoming interview with another person battling symptoms before the screen faded to a family walking to Applebee's.

And in 2017, as FX networks showed the 2012 film Prometheus , particularly a scene where someone was getting torched with a fire hose, it cut to a commercial break of an Applebee's burger with bacon, fried onion and barbeque sauce.

IN THIS ARTICLE
